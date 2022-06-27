PF Flyers Re-Releases Legendary 'Cousy All American' Sneaker in Honor of Bob Cousy

BOSTON, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PF Flyers is bringing back a brand icon. Today, the classic American heritage sneaker brand re-released 1,000 pairs of the original 'Cousy All American' silhouette for fans of the brand and of the NBA Celtics legend, Bob Cousy.

Bob Cousy and PF Flyers made history in 1958 when they created the first athletic endorsement. Now, the NBA Hall of Famer and the iconic Boston-based footwear brand are celebrating their home team once again in honor of the Celtics' incredible 2021–22 NBA season run.

"I'm excited to bring back this style for our fans. PF Flyers has always been a big part of my career, from when we first started working together during my time with the Celtics, to creating the first Cousy All American sneaker over 10 years ago," said Bob Cousy. "This shoe celebrates the long-standing heritage of our Boston home team and the PF Flyers brand."

"When I purchased PF Flyers last year, I really wanted to evolve the brand without losing its heritage or fan favorites. It was a no-brainer choosing to bring back the Cousy All American with NBA and Celtics legend Bob Cousy, allowing us to celebrate the timeless heritage behind our brand and the Boston fandom," said Executive Chairwoman and Owner Kassia Davis.

Acquired from New Balance by Kassia Davis in July 2021, PF Flyers is continuing to make progress toward a relaunch of the brand in Spring 2023. Currently, there are key heritage styles on pfflyers.com that are available and continue to be restocked on a periodical basis.

The 'Cousy All American' will be available on https://pfflyers.com/ while supplies last for adults only at $95.

About PF Flyers:

PF Flyers is an American brand of lifestyle shoes, previously owned and manufactured by New Balance. The brand draws on 85 years of tradition to create fashion-forward, everyday footwear that leads the way in comfort technology. Founded in 1937 by B.F. Goodrich, PF Flyers has been declared one of the original American sneaker brands. In July 2021, Executive Chairwoman and now owner Kassia Davis acquired the brand and relaunched it to the public in December 2021. With over ten years of experience through her career at New Balance where she held the role of Apparel Product Manager for Studio, Lifestyle, Kassia is excited to reintroduce the brand to the world while still honoring the brand's heritage.

