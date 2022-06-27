InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Way to Clean Trailer Floors (HOF-166)

PITTSBURGH, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a truck driver and I thought there could be a better way to sweep dirt, dust and debris from inside the trailer," said an inventor, from Channelview, Texas, "so I invented the TRAILER SWEEPER. My design would simplify this cleaning operation and it would enhance safety and convenience for truck drivers."

The invention provides an improved way to clean trailer floors. In doing so, it eliminates the need to climb into the back of a trailer and manually sweep debris. As a result, it saves time and effort and it reduces fatigue. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for professional truck drivers.

