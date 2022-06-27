Beat the Heat at Chuck E. Cheese Now with More Play Time and More Music All Summer Long

Chuck E. Cheese Upgrades New Summer Fun Pass, Announces Hot Summer Nights Dance Parties in partnership with KIDZ BOP

DALLAS, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chuck E. Cheese , the number one family entertainment fun center, is leveling-up its Summer of Fun celebration to deliver fans the ultimate summer playcation experience. Starting June 27 through August 28, fans can now expect DOUBLE the play time with an upgraded Summer Fun Pass and cool entertainment for Hot Summer Nights in July.

"As the summer heats up, families will be looking for more ways to have fun together affordably," said Sherri Landry, Chief Marketing Officer of CEC Entertainment. "That's why we're adding even more value and more fun to our already incredible Summer Fun Pass so families can max out their summer staycations. We have doubled the play time across all pass levels and are dialing up the family fun."

Summer Fun Pass Upgrade

The Chuck E. Cheese Summer Fun Pass, which includes savings of up to 40% off every purchase, is getting an upgrade! For nine more weeks, families can continue to say YES! because Chuck E. Cheese is amping up the fun with 2x the play time combined with exclusive offers through Labor Day Weekend.

Starting June 27, Summer Fun Pass options will now include:

Fun Pass – Includes three (3) visits with 60 minutes of game play each visit, 10% off savings pass to apply on games, food, and beverages each visit, welcome gifts over a $20 value, $25 off a birthday party, and more exclusive offers.

Funner Pass – Includes four (4) visits with 60 minutes of game play each visit, 20% off savings pass to apply on games, food, and beverages each visit, welcome gifts over $30 value, $35 off a birthday party, a one-time Ticket Blaster experience, a one-time bring a friend for $1 experience, pass member-only play time on July 1 and August 5 , and more exclusive offers.

Funnest Pass – Includes six (6) visits with 60 minutes of game play each visit, 40% off savings pass to apply on games, food, and beverages each visit, welcome gifts over a $40 value, $50 off a birthday party, a one-time Ticket Blaster experience, a one-time bring a friend for $1 experience, exclusive pass member play time on July 1 and August 5 , and more exclusive offers.

Guests who purchase the Summer Fun Pass online or with the Chuck E. Cheese mobile app will also receive a bonus 30-minute play card to use in September. Guests that have already purchased a Summer Fun Pass this year will also automatically receive these new upgrades in the mobile app.

Summer Fun Pass members can also enjoy exclusive offers on their July visits, starting the day after their pass purchase, including Dippin' Dots® summer treats and soft drinks to keep cool! Restrictions apply. See chuckecheese.com/pass for details.

Cool New Entertainment

When the sun goes down things heat up with Summer Nights, a high-energy, family friendly dance playlist curated by DJ Munch and the KIDZ BOP Kids every night starting at 6pm in July.

Chuck E. Cheese and Mr. Munch's Make Believe Band have been on a live multi-city music tour this summer and will be closing out the 2022 Concert Tour on July 2 at Trinity Park in Fort Worth, TX, so fans can still catch Chuck E. on the road. Or they can catch Chuck E. on their own block -- through July 3, fans everywhere can enter for a chance to win their very own private concert from Chuck E. and the band with the Summer Concert Tour Block Party Sweepstakes presented by Pure Life®. Visit chuckecheese.com/concertsweeps for full details and to enter.

Even more Chuck E. Cheese Performances

On July 23, at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, NY, fans can hang with Chuck E. one more time during a special appearance! For the first time ever, fans can enjoy a meet & greet with Chuck E. Cheese before the KIDZ BOP LIVE 2022 show. A few lucky fans who come to dance with Chuck E. and learn the Beach Party Bash Dance will be surprised & delighted with a VIP Play Band, offering a year of FREE play at Chuck E. Cheese.

For more information about the Chuck E. Cheese Summer of Fun, please visit www.chuckecheese.com/summer-of-fun to find the nearest fun center near you.

About CEC Entertainment, LLC.

CEC Entertainment, LLC. is the nationally recognized leader in family entertainment and dining with its Chuck E. Cheese, Peter Piper Pizza brands and virtual kitchen concept, Pasqually's Pizza & Wings. As the place where a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year, Chuck E. Cheese's goal is to create positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, food, and play and is the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid®. Committed to providing a fun, safe environment, Chuck E. Cheese helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $19 million to schools through its fundraising programs. Peter Piper Pizza features dining, entertainment and carryout with a neighborhood pizzeria feel and "pizza made fresh, families made happy" culture. Peter Piper Pizza takes pride in delivering quality food and fun that reconnects family and friends. Created in 2020, Pasqually's Pizza & Wings offers a distinct, customized eating experience outside of a restaurant environment that amplifies classic pizza and wings and operates out of 400 ghost locations nationwide. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of nearly 600 Chuck E. Cheese and more than 120 Peter Piper Pizza venues, with locations in 47 states and 17 foreign countries and territories. For more information, visit chuckecheese.com, pasquallyspizza.com, and peterpiperpizza.com.

About KIDZ BOP

KIDZ BOP is the #1 music brand for kids, featuring today's biggest global pop hits, "sung by kids for kids." Since its launch, the family-friendly music brand has sold more than 23 million albums and generated over 8 billion streams. KIDZ BOP connects with kids and families through its best-selling albums, music videos, consumer products and live tours. The music franchise is expanding internationally and currently records in 5 different languages. KIDZ BOP is Billboard Magazine's "#1 Kid Artist" for eleven years. The brand has its own dedicated channel on SiriusXM – KIDZ BOP Radio (Channel 79) -- where it's all KIDZ BOP, all the time. KIDZ BOP has had 24 Top 10 debuts on the Billboard 200 Chart; only three artists in history—The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and Barbra Streisand—have had more Top 10 albums. For more information, visit www.KIDZBOP.com. KIDZ BOP is a part of Concord.

