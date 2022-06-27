7-Eleven's Operation Chill® Program Returns for the 27th Consecutive Year

IRVING, Texas, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The chill is on this summer as 7-Eleven, Inc.'s signature community outreach program, Operation Chill®, returns for its 27th consecutive year. The Operation Chill program presents local law enforcement agencies an opportunity to make positive connections with their community's youth through FREE Slurpee® drink coupons.

This year, 7-Eleven will issue more than 650,000 coupons to more than 1,200 participating law enforcement agencies that will, in turn, be rewarded to children in their local communities seen observing safety rules, participating in positive activities, or performing good deeds and acts of kindness. Each coupon can be redeemed for one FREE small Slurpee drink at participating 7-Eleven® stores. Although the reasons for being rewarded vary – wearing a helmet while riding a bike, picking up litter, helping a neighbor or holding the door open – the result is the same: a FREE Slurpee drink and encouragement for being a great citizen. What's more, this summer, kids can use their coupon for new Slurpee flavors including Mango Lemonade.

"It's no surprise that Operation Chill continues to be our most popular community engagement program. Through a simple Slurpee coupon, officers can easily connect and engage with their local youth, helping to build long-term positive relationships," said 7-Eleven President and CEO Joe DePinto. "With more law enforcement agencies participating in the program than ever before, we're thrilled to create more positive interactions and memories between officers and youth this summer."

Last year, the Operation Chill program was completely reimagined into an innovative, digital experience, complete with the launch of a new website, where law enforcement agencies can easily register online, request Slurpee drink coupons, and access best practices, tools and tips for making Operation Chill a success in their local communities. Also, the Operation Chill logo and corresponding social media assets were updated, ensuring that the program continues to remain fresh, fun, and engaging for the next generation of youth. As a result of the reimagination, 300 more law enforcement agencies participated than in previous years, and coupon redemptions increased 70 percent.

"The relationship between law enforcement and the people we serve, especially our youth, is vital to effective community policing," said Chief Eddie Garcia of the Dallas Police Department. "It is important for this department to build a strong relationship with our youth across the city. Not only does this program give us the opportunity to thank our kids and teens for good deeds in our community, but it helps us to build a positive foundation with them and leads to a stronger and safer Dallas."

The Operation Chill program was founded in Philadelphia with a goal to give law enforcement officers a positive way to interact with children and teens. Since its inception in 1995, Operation Chill has expanded to hundreds of cities across the country, donating more than 24 million coupons to U.S. law enforcement agencies in 7-Eleven communities.

