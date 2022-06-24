ImagineAR (OTCQB: IPNFF) Announces Blayney Partnership Joins Reseller Program for UK Marketplace

VANCOUVER, BC and Erie, Pa, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - ImagineAR (CSE: IP) (OTCQB: IPNFF) an Augmented Reality Company that enables businesses to instantly create their own mobile phone experiential AR campaigns, is pleased to announce the signing of a reseller agreement with Blayney Partnership, a digital creative technology agency based in the UK. Clients include The Kia Oval, Gtechniq, USA Cricket, EBC Brakes International and Lacoste.

Ozz Blayney stated "We are incredibly excited about the recent partnership. AR technology is the latest media that will expand our expertise. 30% of our portfolio sits within the International Cricket sector and AR technology can now bring dynamic team updates, club merchandise and star player messages directly to any fan whilst watching live matches at both sporting venues or live on TV by just scanning location hotspots or a TV with their mobile device. Incredible technology for the modern world. Thank you ImagineAR."

"Blayney Partnership is a forward-thinking dynamic agency that leverages advanced technology to deliver dynamic client solutions. As we focus on expanding around the world, we are optimistic Ozz Blayney and his team will create exceptional immersive experiences using the ImagineAR platform for his clients" stated ImagineAR CEO and Founder Alen Paul Silverrstieen.

About Blayney Partnership

An Award Winning Creative Agency based in Northampton, United Kingdom.We're a multifaceted, all-round creative studio that has been alive and kicking for over 30 years. We've worked with some household names, and some exciting local start-ups for over 3 decades, producing unforgettable solutions. With an in-house team of 8 carefully curated creative breeds, and a network of external support, we have the tools and the team to cater for all of your creative needs.

About ImagineAR

Imagine AR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTC: IPNFF) is an "AR-as-a-Service" platform that enables sports teams and businesses of any size to create and implement their own instant mobile AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Every organization, from professional sports franchises to small retailers, can develop interactive AR campaigns that blend the real and digital worlds using ImagineAR. Customers simply point their mobile device at logos, signs, buildings, products, landmarks and more to instantly engage with videos, information, advertisements, coupons, 3D holograms and any interactive content, all hosted in the cloud and managed using a menu-driven portal. Integrated real-time analytics means that all customer interaction is tracked and measured in real-time. The ImagineAR mobile app is available in the IOS and Android mobile app stores. The platform is available as a native mode SDK to integrate into any native mobile app.

