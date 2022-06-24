BAL is the #1 Law Firm on 'Women in Law Scorecard' for 4th Year in a Row

DALLAS, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BAL remains the #1 law firm on the National Law Journal's Women in Law Scorecard, the survey of the top 500 firms in the country. This is the fourth year in a row the trailblazing immigration law firm tops the rankings.

"We are pleased to be the industry leader once again and the law firm of choice for women," said Managing Partner Jeremy Fudge. "Our success in this area reflects our deliberate efforts in fostering a culture and policies that attract and retain women attorneys and a supportive and thriving work environment at all stages of their careers."

The firm's leadership has adopted policies such as flexible schedules, remote work, expanded mental health support and unlimited vacation time that encourage work/life balance and resonate especially for female attorneys, who are disproportionately impacted by parenting and caregiving responsibilities.

These forward-looking policies and the firm's inclusive, collaborative culture known as "oneBAL" empower all employees in their careers, noted Partner Frieda Garcia.

"For more than two decades, I've watched BAL progress by leaps and bounds, but the one constant has been our commitment to our core value of honoring every employee's unique talents and contributions," she said.

The firm's innovation in client services, new practice areas and industry-leading technologies in immigration law are attracting top talent, both experienced lateral hires and new, young practitioners.

"BAL is a magnet for talented professionals who share our commitment to making a difference in people's lives," said COO and Partner Leslie C. Rohrbacker. "We attract people who seek that level of purpose and drive, who want to pursue a common vision and accomplish great things together."

BAL, one of the world's leading corporate immigration law firms, ranks #1 on the Diversity Scorecard by The American Lawyer (2020 and 2021), #1 on Law360's Diversity Snapshot (2020 and 2021), and the #1 Law Firm for Women according to the National Law Journal (2019, 2020 and 2021). BAL's Cobalt® digital immigration services platform won the 2020 CODiE Award for Best Legal Tech Product, the prestigious CIO100 award for Innovative Use of Intelligent Automation in Immigration Services, and Legalweek's Most Innovative Law Firm Operations Team of 2021.

BAL is singularly focused on meeting the immigration challenges of corporate clients around the world in ways that make immigration more strategic and enable clients to be more successful. Established in 1980, BAL has consistently provided immigration expertise, top-notch information security and leading technology innovation. The firm entered into a strategic alliance with Deloitte U.K. to create the world's first global immigration service delivery model. BAL and its leaders are highly ranked in every major legal publication, including Best Lawyers, Chambers and Partners, The Legal 500, and Who's Who Legal. See website for details: https://www.bal.com.

