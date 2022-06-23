TravisMathew Offers Bucket List Trip to Hit the Links at the ‘Home of Golf’

Brand Announces the Launch of Exclusive Sweepstakes Which Will Send One Winner on a Golf-Lovers Dream Trip to St Andrews Links

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TravisMathew, a premium men's golf and lifestyle brand, today launched its exclusive sweepstakes with St Andrews Links. Running until Aug. 7, TravisMathew is giving fans of the brand a chance to win an all-inclusive trip to Scotland to play the historic Old Course and award-winning Castle Course.

"The TravisMathew brand prides itself on bringing a new, fresh offering to the game of golf and with this exclusive sweepstakes we wanted to give back to our loyal customers who share our vision," said Ryan Ellis, CEO of TravisMathew. "We were thrilled to share the news of our new storefront opening this fall with St Andrews and now we are equally as thrilled to get to share this once-in-a-lifetime experience with a loyal customer."

In May, the brand announced their collaboration with St Andrews Links and the opening of a storefront beside the clubhouse at the iconic Old Course, becoming the first brand to have an on-site storefront at this historic venue. This sweepstakes celebrates not only the TravisMathew store opening this August, but what this relationship means for the sport of golf for years to come.

Consumers can enter to win this sweepstakes by sharing their email, with additional bonus entry opportunities found at www.travismathew.com/st-andrews-x-travismathew-sweepstakes. The sweepstakes winner and one companion will receive the following once-in-a-lifetime trip to St Andrews in Scotland April 17-18, 2023.

Round of golf on the Castle Course and the Old Course

Round trip (coach) airfare for two to Edinburgh, Scotland

Three-night accommodations at the Rusacks St Andrews Hotel

$1,000 stipend redeemable for product at the TravisMathew St Andrews store

Entrants must be legal residents of the United States or Canada (excluding Quebec) and must be at least 18 years of age. The sweepstakes will be open from today, June 23 and run through Aug. 7. Following the 150th Open Championship, co-branded TravisMathew and St Andrews Links product will be made available online at travismathew.com.

About TravisMathew: TravisMathew is a leading innovator in lifestyle and performance apparel. Using best-in-class fabrications and designs, we are pushing forward a growing market trend toward casualization. For us, comfort comes first. Every TravisMathew product is created with attention to detail, designed to deliver the perfect fit and a soft, lightweight feel. By offering hundreds of varied, unique designs across monthly new product releases, we are establishing a new standard for the young professional. We want to elevate your look with details, subtleties, and craftsmanship that will get you noticed...but without flash or pretension. As an aspirational brand, TravisMathew prides itself on being approachable. Anyone and everyone can look great—and feel great—in TravisMathew. For more information, please visit travismathew.com.

About St Andrews Links: St Andrews Links Trust is responsible for the management and maintenance of the seven Links courses at St Andrews, including the world- famous Old Course, which will host the Open for the 30th time at the 150th outing if the tournament in July.

St Andrews Links manages a number of additional facilities including three clubhouses, a golf academy and four shops. Around 230,000 rounds are played over the seven courses attracting visitors from around the world to follow in the footsteps of the world's greatest golfers and become a part of golf's rich history. For more information visit standrews.com

