QDOBA Mexican Eats® Introduces New Limited-Time Protein to its Flavor-Packed Menu with Citrus Lime Shrimp

Fast casual innovator offers sustainably-sourced, freshly sauteed shrimp in a tangy lime sauce for guests to enjoy at participating locations throughout summer

SAN DIEGO, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading fast-casual Mexican restaurant QDOBA today announced the introduction of Citrus Lime Shrimp, a new limited-time protein now available at participating QDOBA locations across the U.S. and Canada. QDOBA's new Citrus Lime Shrimp features sustainably sourced and BAP (Best Aquaculture Practices) rated shrimp, all freshly sauteed in-house in a tangy citrus lime sauce. Seafood lovers, rejoice!

Citrus Lime Shrimp Entrée (PRNewswire)

"In our successful market test, we learned that our guests want a lighter protein alternative they can feel good about eating," said QDOBA's Chief Marketing Officer Karin Silk. "Our Citrus Lime Shrimp is tossed in a tangy lime sauce and sauteed right in our kitchens. It delivers all the vibrant, fresh flavors you would expect from QDOBA and is a great choice for summertime. Guests can add our new shrimp to any entrée or indulge in our Surf & Turf Bowl or Burrito which feature Citrus Lime Shrimp and Grilled Adobo Steak. Because why choose only one when you can have double the protein AND double the flavor!"

QDOBA guests can create their own flavor masterpiece with Citrus Lime Shrimp or choose from two exclusive new chef-crafted Signature Eats:

Surf & Turf Burrito or Bowl —Freshly sauteed Citrus Lime Shrimp and Grilled Adobo Steak are paired with hand-crafted guacamole (at no extra charge), smoky chile crema, and a sprinkle of cotija cheese served over a bowl of cilantro lime rice and black beans.

Citrus Lime Shrimp Burrito or Bowl (online exclusive)—Freshly sauteed Citrus Lime Shrimp, smoky chile crema, pico de gallo, cilantro lime rice, black beans, and a sprinkle of cotija cheese are wrapped in a warm flour tortilla or served in a bowl.

QDOBA's Citrus Lime Shrimp is available to order in-restaurant, online or through the QDOBA app for pick-up or delivery at participating locations in the U.S. and Canada. For more information about QDOBA and its flavorful chef-crafted menu, visit www.QDOBA.com.

About QDOBA Mexican Eats

QDOBA is a fast-casual Mexican restaurant with more than 740 locations in the U.S. and Canada. Committed to bringing flavor to people's lives, QDOBA uses ingredients freshly prepared in-house by hand throughout the day to create a variety of flavorful menu options. Guests can experience QDOBA's delicious offerings by enjoying one of its chef-crafted signature eats for convenience and ease, or by customizing their own burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas, nachos, and salads to suit their personal tastes and cravings. For four years running, QDOBA has been voted the "Best Fast Casual Restaurant" as part of the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

Backed by 25 years of proven success in the United States, and recently Canada and Puerto Rico, QDOBA is prioritizing franchise growth in key markets such as Arizona, Georgia, Ohio, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Texas and Pennsylvania. For additional information about the QDOBA franchise opportunity, visit www.qdobafranchise.com.

Discover more at www.QDOBA.com or on the QDOBA app, which is available for download on the iTunes App Store or Google Play. Fans can also connect with QDOBA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and TikTok.

QDOBA Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE QDOBA