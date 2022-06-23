NEXCOM's NSA 7150 Verified for NFV Deployments

TAIPEI, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXCOM, a leading supplier of network appliances, unveils excellent benchmark results for its latest high-performance 2U commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) rackmount – NSA 7150. Last year NSA 7150 has successfully passed all tests to prove its compliance with Intel Select Solution requirements for the NFVI program. The corresponding solution brief with more details about test configuration, results, and key benefits of this offering has been released.

Network infrastructure used to be closed and proprietary, full of purpose-built black boxes. However, the IT landscape is currently moving towards an open architecture where cloud-native applications ride on generic COTS hardware. Choosing the best fitting COTS and system configurations delivering best performance within an affordable budget, without sacrificing levels of scalability and flexibility becomes the main issue to tackle for communications service providers (CommSPs).

To serve this market, NEXCOM joined the Intel Select Solution program last year to prove its NSA 7150 meets industry standards. NSA 7150 features a dual 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor family for outstanding computing capabilities. It also offers eight LAN module slots with PCIe 3.0 and 4.0 interfaces for enhanced data rate, both much demanded for NFV workloads acceleration. NSA 7150 is a highly scalable COTS appliance and can serve multi-purposes, including but not limited to cyber security, NFVI workloads, 5G private and public networks.

Choosing NSA 7150 allows CommSPs to deploy quickly within the NFV infrastructure without spending much time, money, and resources on verification and software tuning. It is a market-ready solution made easy that operates according to its purposes. The solution brief was created by Intel Corporation. To read the full story, please refer to the PDF.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, NEXCOM integrates its diverse capabilities and operates six global businesses, including the Network and Communication Solutions (NCS) unit. NCS focuses on the latest network technology and helps to build reliable network infrastructure, by delivering professional design and manufacturing services for customers all over the world. NCS's network application platform is widely adopted in Cyber Security Appliance, Load Balancer, uCPE, SD-WAN, Edge Computing, Storage, NVR, and other network applications for businesses of all sizes.

