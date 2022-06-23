Global EdTech Company WuKong Education was Invited to the EdTechX Summit 2022 for Their Soaring Market Growth Rate

The EdTechX Summit 2022 was successfully held in London on June 23, 2022, the U.K. WuKong Education, a global EdTech company, was invited to participate in the Summit for its outstanding industry influence as well as the soaring growth rate of its featuring product WuKong Chinese in the past few years.

Hosted by EdTechX and co-organized by Google Cloud, AWS, the Summit gathered thousands of business leaders, well-known scholars as well as hundreds of outstanding EdTech enterprises to exchange forward-looking views for building an international cooperation and exchange platform for global education practitioners.

On June 23, 2022, the EdTechX Summit 2022 was successfully held in London, the U.K. The event was hosted by EdTechX and co-organized by Google Cloud, AWS, etc. It gathered thousands of business leaders, well-known scholars as well as hundreds of outstanding EdTech enterprises such as GoStudent, WuKong Education, Coursera and so forth. In-depth exchanges around the topic "The Experience of Learning" was conducted by guest speakers.

Cicy DING, co-founder of WuKong Education, attended the STRATEGIES FOR GROWTH forum of the Summit. She shared how WuKong, as a global pioneer in EdTech field, deployed its growth strategy with business leaders from other internationally-renowned online education brands such as Laura warnier, Chief Growth Officer of GoStudent, Meti Basiri, Chief Marketing Officer of ApplyBoard, and Jonathan Viner, founder of 10Digits.

"At WuKong, we believe that enterprise is an organic organism, and growth strategies for enterprises in the different development stages should be varied," Cicy shared her understanding in answering how enterprises can craft their growth strategies.

"In the early stage of our entrepreneurship, we formulated a product-driven growth strategy. We are committed to further improving the learning experience for K-12 children through the combination of advanced technology and excellent teachers. The organic growth brought by our products had better illustrate its future market potential. The results have proved that our product-driven model was well- received by students, which has also brought us a foundation for later development."

"Based on this strategy, we have reserved enough strength to meet the new growth point," said Cicy. "When the business environment suddenly changed in 2019, WuKong took it as an opportunity to develop from a regional enterprise to a multinational one. From 2019-2021, our number of class bookings has increased 70 times, and we have correspondingly upgraded previous regional growth strategy to a global one."

"We hope to empower our future growth through our tireless effort in improving the experience of learning," Cicy said when talking about WuKong's growth strategy for the next stage, "so as to launch more diversified K-12 education products to meet growing demands."

Founded in 2016, WuKong Education is a global EdTech company headquartered in New Zealand which has more than 300,000 users in 118 countries and regions including the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore. More than 3,000 qualified teachers graduated from top universities such as Harvard, Peking University, Renmin University of China and Fudan University are currently serving in the WuKong teaching team. WuKong Education now owns two multidisciplinary products -- WuKong Chinese and WuKong Math.

Adhering to the vision of "Inspire Learning", WuKong Education has consistently been committed to empowering education through technological means. WuKong has developed a set of learning courses and systems, which can greatly improve children's learning efficiency and interest. Currently, the ambitious company is marching forward along its global layout.

