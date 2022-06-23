Community Foundation of Broward Welcomes Three New Members to its Board of Directors

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Foundation of Broward has named three new members to its Board of Directors. The new Board members were elected at a recent meeting of the full Board of Directors.

Newly-elected members of the Community Foundation of Broward Board of Directors are Eric Vainder, Sigrid S. McCawley and Greg Medalie.

Eric Vainder is Senior Vice President of Northern Trust and Northern Trust's Senior Market Executive for Broward County. He has been part of the Northern Trust team for more than two decades. He is a Certified Financial Planner (CFP) and a Certified Investment Management Analyst ( CIMA ). He holds a Master's Degree in Finance from the University of Miami and Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from Hofstra University , Hempstead, NY. Vainder chairs the Board of Directors of Easterseals South Florida and is a Board member of the Overtown Youth Center, Miami .

Sigrid S. McCawley is a Managing Partner at the law firm of Boies Schiller Flexner LLP in Fort Lauderdale. She is a leader in the legal fight on behalf of victims in high-profile sex trafficking cases and has spent more than 20 years litigating sophisticated commercial disputes, which resulted in her being named Litigator of the Year by The American Lawyer. She holds a Juris Doctor Degree from the University of Florida Levin College of Law and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in History from UF. She serves on the Boards of Directors of ChildNet and the Jack & Jill Center, both in Fort Lauderdale .

Greg Medalie is Partner in the law firm of Medalie & Medalie PA, Fort Lauderdale. He specializes in trusts and estates, business transactions and real estate. He chairs the Professional Advisors Council of Community Foundation of Broward and is the former Chair of the 450-member Wills, Trusts and Estates Section of the Broward County Bar Association. He holds a Juris Doctor Degree from the University of Florida Levin College of Law and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Computer Science from the University of California, Berkeley .

"Community Foundation of Broward welcomes our three new Board members, who bring diverse talents and experiences to help us serve the community," said Community Foundation President/CEO Jennifer O'Flannery Anderson. "Our organization is grateful to them, and to all of our dedicated Board members who volunteer their time to make this community the best it can be."

For more information about Community Foundation of Broward, please email Kirk Englehardt, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at the Community Foundation (kenglehardt@cfbroward.org) or call 954-761-9503.

About Community Foundation of Broward



Founded in 1984, Community Foundation of Broward (CFB) helps families, individuals, and corporations create personalized charitable Funds that deliver game-changing philanthropic impact. 473 charitable Funds represent more than $212 million in assets, distributing $119 million in grants over the past 35 years. CFB provides bold leadership on community solutions and fosters philanthropy that connects people who care with causes that matter – which empowers visionaries, innovators and doers to create the change they want to see in the community – and BE BOLD. www.cfbroward.org.

Media Contact:

Kirk Englehardt

Vice President of Marketing and Communications

Community Foundation of Broward

kenglehardt@cfbroward.org

(M) 786-562-4282 (O) 954-761-9503 x105

View original content:

SOURCE Community Foundation of Broward