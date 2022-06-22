Storage Post Self Storage acquires a 2-property self-storage portfolio in the NYC MSA, making their 10th and 11th property acquisitions this year

NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Storage Post Self Storage continues to expand in 2022 with addition of 2 recently developed self-storage properties within the New York City MSA. Storage Post-Elizabeth and Storage Post-Perth Amboy combine for a total of 227,000 gross square feet and are both Class A properties in prime locations for self-storage growth.

Storage Post Elizabeth is located at 1189 Magnolia Avenue, Elizabeth, NJ 07201 and Storage Post Perth Amboy is at 900 State Street, Perth Amboy, NJ 08861. The properties are rich with amenities like climate-controlled self-storage units, covered loading bays, drive-up access storage units, motion activated LED lighting, and advanced energy efficient building management systems.

"Our advanced SEO and digital marketing, touchless online rental experience, and professional sales center have proven success in leasing up our new self-storage facilities," said Stephen Gruver, Storage Post Director of Marketing. "Our superior self-storage operations, professional staff and centralized customer care experience are why we maintain our consumer's trust and continued business."

"This potentially difficult transaction was made smooth and easy by working with great partners. Seller's brokerage firm, Newmark Group Inc., led by Aaron Swerdlin and Taucha Hague, did a great job putting this deal together," said Jack Giannola, Storage Post Director of Acquisitions. "The seller, United Hampshire US REIT, was very responsive and attentive to details throughout the process and thanks to J.P. Morgan for providing the funding to close the deal."

The Storage Post Self Storage acquisitions team is expected to add several additional self-storage facilities in the next year through existing property acquisitions, ground-up development and select management contracts.

About Storage Post

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Storage Post is a leading self-storage company that is transforming the storage industry. The company focuses on quality self-storage units, operational excellence, positive customer service and increased returns for investors. Storage Post has locations along the East Coast and throughout the South and is rapidly expanding through self-storage acquisitions and development. For more information on Storage Post and its executive leadership, please visit www.storagepost.com

Acquisitions Contact:

Jack Giannola

Director of Acquisitions

201-679-6790

Jgiannola@storagepost.com

Media Contact:

Steve Gruver

Director of Marketing

404-201-6611

sgruver@storagepost.com

Storage Post-Elizabeth

https://www.storagepost.com/locations/new-jersey/elizabeth

Storage Post-Perth Amboy

https://www.storagepost.com/locations/new-jersey/perth-amboy

