Los Angeles and local governments across US and Canada form growing wave to prohibit new gas station construction as SAFE Cities movement gathers momentum

SAFE Cities and partners to host live event on June 22 honoring local leadership and launching a new report on the risks of new gas stations

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since Petaluma, California became the first city in the US to prohibit new gas stations last year, a wave of local governments – including Los Angeles – is taking similar steps to protect local health, public dollars, and global climate. Just as the passage of a building electrification policy in Berkeley ushered in a movement of cities doing the same, policies prohibiting new gas stations are popping up across North America.

Recent policies include:

Rohnert Park, Calif. and Sebastopol, Calif. passed policies

Los Angeles, Calif. ; Windsor, Calif. ; Cotati, Calif. ; Santa Rosa, Calif. ; Bethlehem , New York ; and Comox Valley Regional District, British Columbia have policies in development

A new report from SAFE Cities at Stand.earth and partners CONGAS, Coltura, and Elected Officials to Protect America shows how gas stations pose numerous health, environmental, equity, and financial risks to communities. Given the rapid growth in vehicle electrification and developments like the Biden Administration's announcement to make EV charging accessible across the US, the risks can no longer be justified. To honor local leadership and momentum to prohibit new gas stations, the partners are hosting a live online event Wednesday June 22, 2022 at 9:30 am PT/ 12:30 pm EST. Register here.

Council Member D'Lynda Fischer of Petaluma, Calif., who championed the first prohibition on new gas stations, said: "We are not surprised that many cities are following our lead to prohibit the development of new gas stations. We have an obligation to stop fossil fuel expansion and new gas stations lock communities into many kinds of risks. This is one of many steps Petaluma is taking. We are proud to be part of this growing movement to stop fossil fuel expansion and phase out fossil fuels."

Councilmember Paul Koretz of Los Angeles, Calif., who authored the developing policy, said "We are ending oil drilling in Los Angeles. We are moving to all-electric new construction. And we are building toward fossil fuel free transportation. Our great and influential city, which grew up around the automobile, is the perfect place to figure out how to move off the gas-powered car."

Anne Pernick, SAFE Cities Senior Advisor said: "These cities are working for a secure future where their neighbors and people around the world, especially those most vulnerable, are safe from the impacts of fossil fuels and climate change. SAFE Cities is honored to support their leadership."

The number of SAFE Cities policies is growing rapidly and now nearly 67 million people live in a community that has passed at least one SAFE Cities policy or commitment.

Learn more about SAFE Cities at stand.earth/safe .

