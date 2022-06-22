Labii ELN & LIMS Joins the Tetra Partner Network to Help Pharmaceutical Customers Accelerate Scientific Data Management and Insights in Laboratory Workflows Using Tetra Data

BOSTON, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TetraScience , the R&D Data Cloud company, announced today that Labii Inc. , creator of a next-generation research platform that combines Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) and Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) functionality, has joined the Tetra Partner Network (TPN) to help customers maximize the value of scientific data for better outcomes and insights using Tetra Data.

"Labii addresses the sheer diversity of research interests, workflows, and ways of working in laboratories with an easy-to-use, highly customizable solution," said Alan Millar, Ph.D., Vice President, TPN. "We are delighted to partner with them to accelerate customer workflows using Tetra Data to create data liquidity in the laboratory."

Researchers are increasingly seeking laboratory solutions that will allow them to combine their data needs seamlessly within one product. Historically ELNs are used to document experiments, and LIMS are used to manage other types of data such as inventory and workflow. Rather than working in two products, the Labii solution allows researchers to control all of their data needs in one product with an intuitive interface and app-like widgets that enable customization.

The Tetra R&D Data Cloud ingests raw scientific data from disparate sources and engineers it into the industry's only universally adoptable format, Tetra Data, which is harmonized, compliant, liquid, and actionable, and can be used to accelerate scientific workflows and outcomes. Because both Labii and TetraScience are 21 CFR Part 11 compliant, customers can gain efficiencies throughout the pharma value chain.

"By partnering with TetraScience, we can use Tetra Data to help customers gain speed and insights into their research from Discovery through Manufacturing," said Yonggan Wu, CEO, Labii. "We are excited to join the Tetra Partner Network so that Labii can deliver meaningful impact to customers much more rapidly."

"Every partner added to the Tetra Partner Network creates value for customers," said Patrick Grady, TetraScience Chairman and CEO. "As partners and customers continue to accelerate adoption of our open platform, the entire life sciences industry works in lockstep, eliminating data silos and delivering unrestricted scientific data innovation."

About TetraScience

TetraScience is the R&D Data Cloud company with a mission to transform life sciences R&D, accelerate discovery, and improve and extend human life. The Tetra R&D Data Cloud provides life sciences companies with the flexibility, scalability, and data-centric capabilities to enable easy access to centralized, harmonized, and actionable scientific data and is actively deployed across enterprise pharma and biotech organizations. As an open platform, TetraScience has built the largest integration network of lab instruments, informatics applications, CRO/CDMOs, analytics, and data science partners, creating seamless interoperability and an innovation feedback loop that will drive the future of life sciences R&D. For more information, please visit tetrascience.com .

About Labii

Labii facilitates research and development by providing a user-friendly, customizable Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) and Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) to document, manage, and interpret data. Labii ELN & LIMS can be configured for any type of data, and the functions can easily be enhanced and expanded by stand-alone applications. We address the unique needs of each of our customers and are the trusted provider of hundreds of biotech companies and academic labs. For more information, please visit www.labii.com

