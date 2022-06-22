CCRM Fertility Appoints Robyn Mermelstein to Executive Leadership Team as Chief Marketing Officer

Leading fertility treatment network adds experienced marketing executive to support expansion plans and growing demand for best-in-class fertility care

DENVER, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CCRM Fertility, a pioneer in fertility science, research and treatment, announced the appointment of Robyn Mermelstein to the executive team as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), effective immediately. Mermelstein will oversee the strategy, development and execution of CCRM Fertility's marketing.

"Our commitment to high-quality fertility care and expertise spans from our highly skilled physicians to our executive leadership team and beyond," said Jon Pardew, president and CEO of CCRM Fertility. "Robyn's extensive experience as a marketing leader combined with her passion for quality patient care will undoubtedly lead CCRM Fertility through an era of excellence and innovation. Adding her to our team will be instrumental to our success as the fertility treatment market continues to expand."

Mermelstein brings 20 years of experience in marketing and communications to CCRM Fertility. She most recently served as CMO at PM Pediatric Care, the largest pediatric healthcare brand in the United States where she was responsible for marketing over 80 pediatric urgent care locations, behavioral health and school health services. Prior to PM Pediatric Care, Mermelstein was Vice President of Marketing at Babyganics, where she led the global marketing strategy. Mermelstein holds an M.A. from Fashion Institute of Technology and a B.A. from the University of Pittsburgh.

"Transitioning from pediatric healthcare to reproductive healthcare is a natural next step for me," says Mermelstein. "The global fertility industry is growing exponentially and as pioneers in the space, with an exceptional team of experts, CCRM Fertility's future is ripe with possibility. I look forward to applying my background in healthcare and in marketing to parents to help families of all kinds grow."

About CCRM Fertility

CCRM Fertility is a pioneer in fertility treatment, research, and science. Founded by Dr. William Schoolcraft 35 years ago, CCRM Fertility specializes in the most advanced fertility treatments, with deep expertise in IVF, fertility testing, egg freezing, preimplantation genetic testing, third party reproduction and egg donation. CCRM Fertility leverages its own data and a dedicated team of in-house reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists, and geneticists to deliver industry-leading outcomes. CCRM Fertility has 26 locations in North America serving patients in 11 major metropolitan areas, including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas-Fort Worth, Denver, Houston, New York, Northern Virginia, Minneapolis, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area, and Toronto. For more information, visit www.ccrmivf.com.

