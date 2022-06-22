CASE and Tidewater Equipment Company Roll into Southern Alabama with New Construction Equipment Sales, Parts and Service Operation in Enterprise, Alabama

Expansion of Tidewater's construction territory into Alabama strengthens customer support and continues strong dealer network growth for CASE in southeastern United States.

RACINE, Wis., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CASE Construction Equipment dealer Tidewater Equipment Company has expanded its construction equipment footprint in the southeastern United States with an all-new full-service location in Enterprise, Alabama — delivering dedicated equipment sales, parts and service support to southern Alabama. This is Tidewater's sixth construction equipment operation, and the company now serves a broad section of the southeastern U.S. construction industry with facilities throughout southern Georgia and northern Florida.

Tidewater Equipment Company leadership join CASE representatives and local officials in the grand opening of its new operation in Enterprise (PRNewswire)

"Tidewater has been a heavy equipment powerhouse throughout the southeast since 1947 — our construction-focused partnership started in 2019, and their team has shown an unwavering commitment to customer support and helping businesses grow with the right equipment and technology," says Terry Dolan, vice president — North America, CASE Construction Equipment. "Their customer-first approach matched with the continuing evolution and growth of the CASE lineup — including some never-before seen products and solutions available this fall — will position equipment owners and their businesses for success for years to come."

The opening of the new Enterprise location was attended by representatives of CASE and Case IH, Enterprise Mayor William E. Cooper, elected officials, local members of the Chamber of Commerce, and other local celebrities. CASE and Tidewater treated guests and partners to a barbecue lunch and a raffle giveaway of Tidewater, CASE and Case IH branded prizes, and special equipment offers and other swag.

"We are passionate about the jobs we're creating here in southern Alabama, as well as providing the world-class support that equipment owners and construction businesses here deserve," says Jamie Young, president and CEO, Tidewater Equipment Company. "We've been in the heavy equipment game since the 1940s and understand what good equipment and support means to business success — we're passionate about that work and proud to be waving the CASE flag here in Alabama."

The new location is open now and is ready to serve all equipment needs in the region at 1504 East Park Avenue in Enterprise, Alabama. For more information on Tidewater Equipment Company and its work in the region, visit TidewaterEquip.com.

CASE Construction Equipment is a global full-line manufacturer of construction equipment that combines generations of manufacturing expertise with practical innovation. CASE is dedicated to improving productivity, simplifying operation and maintenance while achieving lower total cost of ownership for fleets around the world. The CASE dealer network sells and supports this world-class equipment, by offering customized aftermarket support packages, hundreds of attachments, genuine parts and fluids as well as industry-leading warranties and flexible financing. More than a manufacturer, CASE is committed to giving back by dedicating time, resources and equipment to building communities. This includes supporting disaster response, infrastructure investment, and non-profit organizations that provide housing and resources for those in need.

CASE Construction Equipment is a brand of CNH Industrial N.V., a World leader in Capital Goods listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CNHI) and on the Mercato Telematico Azionario of the Borsa Italiana (MI: CNHI). More information about CNH Industrial can be found online at http://www.cnhindustrial.com/ .

The new Tidewater Equipment location in Enterprise, Alabama (PRNewswire)

