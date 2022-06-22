BlackBerry Software Is Now Embedded In Over 215 Million Vehicles

BlackBerry QNX Royalty Revenue Backlog Increased 14% Year-Over-Year

WATERLOO, ON, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that Strategy Analytics, a leading independent research firm, has determined BlackBerry® QNX® software is now embedded in over 215 million vehicles worldwide, an increase of 20 million from the year before.

BlackBerry is the market leader for safety-certified embedded software in automotive, trusted by OEMs and Tier 1s across the industry, including BMW, Bosch, Continental, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, and Visteon. Automakers rely on BlackBerry QNX software for a broad range of critical systems for the vehicles of today and for the next generation software-defined vehicles of the future, as exampled by the growth announced today and the company's design wins with 24 of the top 25 Electric Vehicle OEMs .

BlackBerry also announced that its BlackBerry QNX royalty revenue backlog has increased to approximately $560 million at the end of its first quarter of Fiscal Year 2023. This represents a 14% increase, from approximately $490 million last year. The backlog metric is calculated annually using QNX's royalty rates and current projections of anticipated volumes over the lifetime of a design. BlackBerry QNX has recently achieved design wins with industry leaders such as Aptiv, Denso, Ford, GM, Hyundai, LG Electronics, Magna, and Volvo.

"BlackBerry continues to be the clear market leader in safety-critical embedded automotive software, with consistent growth in vehicles count, from over 16 million in 2013 to over 215 million today. We are delighted to be trusted by automotive OEMs and Tier 1s around the world," said John Chen, Executive Chairman & CEO, BlackBerry. "Connected-autonomous vehicles are central to the development of smart cities, so as the two key markets that BlackBerry serves – IoT and Cybersecurity – converge into an interdependent and combined market, our growth in the automotive industry will accelerate the emergence of a trusted smart world."

"BlackBerry remains the leading choice for safety-critical automotive software, deployed in millions of vehicles globally, reflecting an industry-leading strategic vision," said Roger Lanctot, Director, Automotive Connected Mobility, Strategy Analytics. "Over the past seven years, BlackBerry has retained and grown its position in a rapidly changing market, and successfully delivered innovative automotive software solutions, which OEMs and Tier 1s embed in vehicles sold around the world."

Strategy Analytics determined the volume of vehicles embedded with BlackBerry QNX software based on the number of BlackBerry QNX products that are shipped in the automotive market and the number of cars that contain BlackBerry QNX products and technology. The vast majority of BlackBerry QNX software products that are integrated and used in automotive ECUs are licensed on a per-unit royalty basis.

BlackBerry QNX software includes QNX® Neutrino® OS, QNX® Platform for ADAS, QNX® OS for Safety, QNX® CAR Platform for Infotainment, QNX® Platform for Digital Cockpits, QNX® Hypervisor 2.2 and QNX acoustics middleware.

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 215M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint management, endpoint security, encryption, and embedded systems.

