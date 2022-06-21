TACORI EMBRACES BEAUTIFUL REALITIES & NEW BEGINNINGS

The family-led jewelry brand enters a new era, focused on creating rich emotional engagement while introducing an evolved brand expression and bold and iconic fine jewelry.

LOS ANGELES, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Embracing "beautiful realities," as the cornerstone of an evolved brand expression, luxury brand TACORI enters a new era defined by passion, authenticity and originality. TACORI's new documentarian-style photography brings a feeling of warmth and connection to the traditionally cold and impassive luxury jewelry landscape, capturing real emotion and unscripted moments of love and affection, delight and intrigue.

The family-led jewelry brand enters a new era, focused on creating rich emotional engagement while introducing an evolved brand expression and bold and iconic fine jewelry. (PRNewswire)

"We are proud to introduce an even bolder, brighter TACORI," says CEO Paul Tacorian. "This chapter of our brand story is all about being moved, with storytelling guided by emotion and uplifting imagery that reflects a wider range of beautiful realities."

TACORI is unique in its category— a sophisticated, luxury brand that maintains the soul of a passionate and independent family business. The Tacorian family has long been committed to innovation and originality, and TACORI's iconic designs have continuously redefined the bridal category.

Today, TACORI translates four decades of unmatched bridal expertise to a bold and unique point of view in fine jewelry. The brand will debut new collections at the 2022 Couture jewelry show in Las Vegas, including the new Crescent Eclipse fine jewelry collection, aptly named, as the eclipse signifies new beginnings. The Crescent Eclipse collection showcases a diamond-intense take on the signature TACORI crescent. A showstopper in the collection, the long chain-link necklace demonstrates TACORI's unmatched artisanry and craftsmanship, featuring nearly 1000 meticulously hand-set diamonds in an innovative single-cast, no solder chain.

"The eclipse is such a beautiful, astrological phenomena," says Nadine Tacorian Arzerounian, COO and Head of Design. "The symbolism feels especially relevant today, as we all find new traditions to embrace and new reasons to celebrate." For TACORI, the collection's theme of new beginnings is well-timed to usher in a new bolder, brighter era for the brand.

About TACORI

TACORI is an iconic fine jewelry brand, known for its signature designs and intricate hidden details. A sophisticated luxury brand with the spirit and intimacy of an independent family business, TACORI occupies a unique space in the market. After more than 40 years, it remains family-led with artisans sitting center stage in TACORI's California Design Studios, making the world's most meticulously crafted jewelry, including their highly coveted engagement rings.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TACORI