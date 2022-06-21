SeroVital® Research Presented at the Endocrine Society's Annual Medical Conference

SALT LAKE CITY, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SeroVital is a novel formula that boosts human growth hormone (HGH) naturally in the body.* It is backed by 4 clinical trials and protected by 15 patents. One of the studies conducted on the formula, an 84-subject, 24-week clinical trial, was reviewed and accepted by the Endocrine Society for presentation at their annual medical conference held in Atlanta, Georgia June 11-14, 2022. The accepted abstract will also be published in an issue of the Journal of the Endocrine Society.

The SeroVital brand launched in 2012 with its flagship HGH-boosting formula. HGH is associated with improving skin quality, boosting mood, increasing energy, reducing body fat, improving sleep, and more. With age, our body's production of this key hormone declines. SeroVital is a hormone-free supplement that boosts human growth hormone to more youthful levels naturally.* With over 6 million boxes sold, SeroVital has revolutionized the anti-aging industry.

The SeroVital formula was first introduced to the world at The Obesity Society's 30th Annual Scientific Meeting. It has since been presented at scientific conferences around the world, including The Academy of Women's Health's 21st Annual Congress in Washington, D.C.; the 27th Annual Meeting of the Associated Professional Sleep Societies in Baltimore; the Pituitary Society's Thirteenth International Pituitary Congress, in San Francisco; The Endocrine Society's 95th Annual Meeting & Expo, also in San Francisco; the Annual Meeting of the American Medical Women's Association in Washington, D.C, and many more.

Dr. Susan Pekarovics, MD, endocrinologist and lead author of the study being presented, speaks to using SeroVital with her patients: "My patients need a safe and effective option to improve their HGH level. The human growth hormone-enhancing effects of SeroVital might represent a low-risk, cost-effective treatment to boost HGH, benefitting individuals with low-normal HGH. I'm very happy to be able to offer SeroVital to my patients."

SeroVital is available at serovital.com, Ulta, Costco, bloomingdales.com, and other high-end retailers.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

