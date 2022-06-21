Post Script Media Launches New Line Up and Announces $2M Funding Round

Audio-first media company produces new original podcasts at the intersection of climate change with business, technology, politics, culture, and more

BOSTON, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Post Script Media , maker of podcasts for a changing planet, announced $2 million raised in a series seed funding round, led by Prelude Ventures. The funding will be used to expand the Post Script team and support the launch of original podcasts on the intersection of climate change with critical areas of our economy, including food, fashion, transportation, urban tech, travel and finance.

Post Script Media makes podcasts for a changing planet. https://postscriptmedia.com/ (PRNewswire)

Post Script Media, maker of podcasts for a changing planet, announced $2 million raised in a series seed funding round.

"We truly believe that climate is an 'everything' story. We're building a media company to reflect that in the audio space," said Post Script Media Co-Founder and Executive Editor Stephen Lacey . "I'm honored and humbled that our work has already received critical acclaim."

Post Script is behind the two-time Webby award winning podcast, Where the Internet Lives , for Google, Inc., and the Anthem-award winning podcast A Matter of Degrees .

Current Line Up

Post Script Media currently produces the original shows The Carbon Copy and Catalyst With Shayle Kann, in partnership with Canary Media. The Big Switch , is about the transitions underway in the economy to a zero-carbon future, and Columbia Energy Exchange , provides in-depth conversations with the world's top energy and climate leaders from government, business, academia and civil society – both produced with Columbia University. With Powerhouse, Post Script produces Watt It Takes , a monthly podcast that tells the stories of founders who are building our climate-positive future.

New podcasts launching this month include Climavores, a show about eating on a changing planet and Hot Buttons, featuring weekly observations and lively debate about the future of the fashion industry as it reckons with its impact on the climate, natural resources, and worker rights.

Prior to founding Post Script Media in 2018, co-founders Stephen Lacey and Scott Clavenna, were Editor-in-Chief and CEO at Greentech Media, respectively, and were the creators of Greentech Media's industry-leading podcasts The Energy Gang and The Interchange, now Wood Mackenzie podcasts.

"We have an opportunity here to help bring more people into the conversation around sustainability and climate change," said Scott Clavenna, CEO and co-founder of Post Script Media . "In addition to our podcasts on clean energy tech and solutions, we think it's important to have discussions that center on people's passions and interests first, what they eat, wear and drive. We're excited to get to work developing our new slate of shows."

"We believe that solving climate depends both on building better systems and communicating about the challenges in powerful, relatable ways," said Gabriel Kra, Managing Director at Prelude Ventures . "We are proud to partner with Scott and Stephen, master storytellers, to explain not only how these problems relate to our lives, but also how we can solve them."

About Post Script Media

Post Script Media makes podcasts for a changing planet. Founded by Stephen Lacey and Scott Clavenna, Post Script has produced some of the most important podcasts in the energy and climate space, including The Carbon Copy, Catalyst With Shayle Kann, The Big Switch, Columbia Energy Exchange, and Watt it Takes. Its production of Where the Internet Lives for Google won two Webby Awards in 2022, including Best Technology Podcast and People's Voice Winner, Technology Podcast. Its production of A Matter of Degrees was a bronze winner in the inaugural Anthem Awards in 2022. Post Script Media is based in Boston, MA, with a team of audio professionals located throughout the US.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Post Script Media