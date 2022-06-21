Next Century Spirits, A Leading Full-Service Distilled Spirits Company, Awarded Two Double Golds and North Carolina Distillery of the Year Award at New York International Spirits Competition

RALEIGH, N.C., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Century Spirits, a leading full-service distilled spirits company that specializes in the creation and processing of distilled spirits for private label, private brands, bulk, and craft markets, is pleased to announce they have won two Double Gold and North Carolina Distillery of the Year Award nods this year at the recent New York International Spirits Competition .

"We have had a record year as a company from a facility expansion to international brand recognition, which is a testament to our team setting a vision and achieving it," states Scott Bolin, Co-Founder and CEO of Next Century Spirits. "Next Century Spirits was named 'Best Distillery of the Year' again recognizing our operational effectiveness, plus taking home several gold medals for the quality of our spirits."

The company won 15 awards in total within the NYISC, one of the most respected beverage trade specific spirits competitions in the world. The competition is unusual in that it is one of the few competitions that relies entirely on judges drawn exclusively from the beverage community.

Nick Scarff, Master Blender and VP of Business Development of Next Century Spirits, comments, "We are honored and grateful to have been selected as the North Carolina Distillery of the Year for two consecutive terms." Scarff continues, "We have worked hard to develop the largest, most versatile array of customized and premium spirits in the industry, so having so many of our products consistently recognized for being the top achievers in their categories is incredibly fulfilling. That said, we have no plans to rest on our laurels, and plan to continue to push the boundaries of innovation and quality in order to create unique drinking experiences for spirits enthusiasts everywhere."

Next Century Spirits is a full-service distilled spirits company that specializes in the creation and processing of distilled spirits for private label, private brands, bulk, and craft markets.

To learn more about our services and more, please visit https://nextcenturyspirits.com/

