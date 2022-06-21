Brookdale Premier Addiction Recovery announces Mallorie Schwartzman as Chief Marketing Officer.

SCOTRUN, Pa., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Premier Addiction Recovery, a leading provider in addiction treatment, has announced Mallorie Schwartzman as Chief Marketing Officer. With over a decade of experience in various Marketing and Business Development roles, she brings a dynamic leadership approach centered in integrity, collaboration, curiosity, and empathy. Schwartzman brings an unmatched level of enthusiasm about creating and supporting a strong outreach team, ensuring that resources in the community are known, accessible and within reach to anyone in need. Brookdale is excited about her passion and ability to strengthen existing relationships with other treatment providers and creating a strong national footprint.

"Mallorie is a renowned, respected, and resilient industry leader who brings tenacity and grit to her role as Chief Marketing Officer," said Amy Durham, Chief Executive Officer at Brookdale. "Her hands on approach and strengths in all areas of marketing leadership, from business development outreach to company growth, will be a huge asset. We are very fortunate to have her onboard and look forward to expanding our brand under her leadership."

"The moment I first approached the gates of Brookdale, I could feel the heartbeat of that place- it is magic. I am honored to be joining such an incredible team and excited to share all that Brookdale is and will be with the world" says Schwartzman.

Brookdale Premier Addiction Recovery opened its doors in August 2019 and sits lakeside on 100 acres in the beautiful Pocono Mountains. The sprawling campus is most known for sophisticated clinical treatment with beautiful amenities including indoor and outdoor pools, tennis courts, volleyball court, basketball, and full recreational center for a holistic approach to healing the mind, body, and spirit.

For more information, please contact Amy Durham, Chief Executive Officer, at 570-243-8907.

