TALENT SYSTEMS® ACQUIRES eTRIBEZ CASTING PLATFORM AND STAFF ME UP

Acquisitions Propel Talent Systems As Leading Source for Reality TV Casting and Crew

LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Systems ®, the software provider for casting and auditioning that connects talent and their representatives with casting directors, has acquired the eTribez Casting Platform, becoming the leading source worldwide for reality television talent casting. It has also acquired Staff Me Up, the leading production crew professional network with a heavy focus on unscripted productions. With these additions, Talent Systems can provide unscripted shows with all of the tools they need to fully cast and crew their productions.

The eTribez Casting Platform, previously led by eTribez CEO Eli Abayan, has been used to cast some of the most recognizable reality shows around the globe, including "Survivor," "Big Brother," "Idol," "Love Island," and "MasterChef." Staff Me Up, led by CEO Jared Tobman, is the top professional network for hiring qualified crew members and creatives and also developed Coded for Inclusion, which works with diversity advocacy organizations and studios, including A+E Networks, Warner Bros. Discovery, Banijay Americas and Amazon Studios, to improve inclusive hiring for historically underrepresented groups.

"These acquisitions extend the Talent Systems offerings into the reality TV vertical through both talent casting and crew staffing," said Talent Systems Co-CEOs Alex Amin and Rafi Gordon. "We are also excited to continue to grow and support Coded for Inclusion in collaboration with the Staff Me Up team."

More than 8 million people have registered with the eTribez Casting Platform. This end-to-end software offers talent a secure front-end registration system, and helps casting directors, production companies, and networks manage the tens of thousands of applications one reality show may receive. Staff Me Up connects 350,000 crew freelancers to exclusive production jobs at more than 3,000 networks, studios and production companies, and its staff of nine will join the Talent Systems team.

Later this year, the eTribez Casting Platform will be rebranded under the Talent Systems portfolio while eTribez will continue to independently run its separate Production Management Platform. In the coming months, Staff Me Up will expand its hiring and networking platform, which currently focuses on unscripted crew, into scripted TV and film production.

Talent Systems is the parent company of Cast It Systems, Casting Networks®, Spotlight, Casting Frontier, and Modasphere. These platforms, along with the eTribez Casting Platform and Staff Me Up, will continue to operate independently while leveraging each other's technology. More information about Talent Systems' portfolio of casting solutions can be found at https://www.talentsystems.com/about/ .

