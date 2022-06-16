Knock® CRM Announces Artificial Intelligence-Powered AI Voice, Call Intelligence Tools

New features will be fully integrated into Knock's CRM platform for a seamless user experience

SEATTLE, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Knock® CRM , the leading industry CRM and performance management platform for multifamily property owners and managers, today announced its upcoming launch of new artificial intelligence-powered leasing tools, AI Voice and Call Intelligence. Both tools integrate seamlessly into the Knock CRM platform, enabling leasing teams to leverage the power of AI to improve conversions while eliminating reliance on external services.

The number of phone calls to apartment buildings has doubled in the past year and simultaneously, multifamily operators are struggling to keep up with nationwide talent shortages. The result is at least 40% of inbound phone calls go unanswered. Knock's AI Voice solution addresses this problem by engaging in natural dialogue with each caller.

Call Intelligence captures data on every call between prospects and leasing teams, helping teams evaluate performance to improve sales effectiveness and the consistency of a high quality customer experience. Calls are also analyzed to provide information that can be leveraged to prioritize future capital projects like property amenity improvements or other value-add projects.

"Knock's AI Voice product is unique in that it provides a value-added solution to multifamily operators regardless of whether calls are answered or unanswered," said Demetri Themelis, co-founder and CEO. "Unanswered calls will be greeted by Knock's AI Voice assistant, collecting important information and quickly converting them into booked appointments 24/7. Additionally, the transcript data from these calls is used to power multifamily's first ever Call Intelligence reporting, enabling managers to monitor performance and accelerate positive outcomes like never before."

Current solutions exist but rely on multiple API integrations without any of them acting as the single source of truth for data. Knock is fully integrating AI Voice and Call Intelligence into its CRM platform so that all data is captured and referenced as easily as possible, providing a seamless user experience for both the leasing agent and prospective resident.

By harnessing the power of AI, Knock is enabling property management teams to maximize their resources and meet rising demand from prospective renters. To learn more about AI Voice and Call Intelligence, launching with limited availability in early July, visit https://landing.knockcrm.com/voice-ai .

About Knock

Knock® offers an integrated suite of front office technology that provides multifamily owners and operators with the levers they need to more profitably acquire and retain high-value, long-term residents. Knock CRM empowers leasing teams with tools to accelerate successful leasing and renewal outcomes, provides marketers the data to optimize spend, and ensures executives have the business intelligence and insights needed to outperform their competitors. Learn more at www.knockcrm.com .

