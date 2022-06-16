ENTRÉE RESOURCES ANNOUNCES 2022 AGM RESULTS

VANCOUVER, BC, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Entrée Resources Ltd. (TSX:ETG) (OTCQB:ERLFF) (the "Company" or "Entrée") is pleased to announce the results of voting at its annual general meeting of shareholders which was held today (the "Meeting"). All matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, both dated May 12, 2022, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting.

NUMBER OF DIRECTORS

Shareholders approved setting the number of directors at six.

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

The details of the voting results for the election of directors are set out below:



Votes For

Withheld Votes Director #

%

#

% Teresa Conway 82,934,292

98.47

1,289,512

1.53 Alan Edwards 82,832,009

98.35

1,391,795

1.65 Allan Moss 82,856,430

98.38

1,367,374

1.62 Michael Price 82,836,430

98.35

1,387,374

1.65 Paula Rogers 82,969,257

98.51

1,254,547

1.49 Stephen Scott 82,450,330

97.89

1,773,474

2.11

APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS

Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants was re-appointed auditors of the Company for the ensuing year at the remuneration to be fixed by the directors.

Detailed voting results for the Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT ENTRÉE RESOURCES LTD.

Entrée Resources Ltd. is a well-funded Canadian mining company with a unique carried joint venture interest on a significant portion of one of the world's largest copper-gold projects – the Oyu Tolgoi project in Mongolia. Entrée has a 20% or 30% carried participating interest in the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture, depending on the depth of mineralization. Royalty North Partners, Rio Tinto and Turquoise Hill Resources are major shareholders of Entrée, holding approximately 25%, 9% and 7% of the shares of the Company, respectively. More information about Entrée can be found at www.EntreeResourcesLtd.com.

