BioLineRx Announces Appointment of Commercial Strategy and Operations Veteran Holly W. May as Chief Commercial Officer

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) (TASE: BLRX), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology, today announced that the Company has appointed biopharmaceutical veteran executive Holly W. May as its Chief Commercial Officer. In this newly created role, based in the U.S., Ms. May will be responsible for the commercial planning, positioning and launch oversight for Motixafortide in the stem cell mobilization indication across the U.S. market, assuming FDA approval.

"In anticipation of potential approval next year, we continue to engage in pre-launch activities for Motixafortide in stem cell mobilization for the U.S. market, and are very pleased that Holly has joined the team to lead this effort," stated Philip Serlin, Chief Executive Officer of BioLineRx. "Her vast experience spanning 13 career launches, with specific expertise in hematopoietic stem cell mobilization from her recent work in gene therapy, will serve us well, regardless of the commercial approach that we take – independently or with a partner."

"We believe that this opportunity can be comprehensively addressed with a lean organization initially targeting the approximately 80 transplant centers that perform the vast majority of transplant procedures, and that Holly's existing relationships with many of these centers can help maximize the potential for Motixafortide to capture a significant share of what is estimated to be a $360 million annual U.S. market, and growing steadily," Mr. Serlin concluded.

"After carefully reviewing both the clinical and pharmacoeconomic data for Motixafortide from the GENESIS Phase 3 study, it is clear to me that we are poised to introduce a new standard of care in stem cell mobilization, first in multiple myeloma, and potentially in other hematological cancers as well," stated Ms. May. "I am pleased to be joining the BioLineRx team, where I intend to leverage my own work in stem cell mobilization, to lead the commercialization effort in the U.S., following potential FDA approval."

BioLineRx remains on track to submit its New Drug Application to the FDA in mid-2022, consistent with prior guidance.

Prior to joining BioLineRx, Ms. May served as Chief Commercial Officer at AVROBIO since September 2019, where she was responsible for building the company's global commercial organization and over-arching commercial capabilities, inclusive of driving the development and execution of commercial strategy. Prior to that, she served as Vice President and Head of Commercial at SOBI, Inc., where she led all aspects of commercial strategy, operations and performance. Prior to joining SOBI, Ms. May held leadership roles of increasing strategic importance across marketing, operations, sales, and planning at Sanofi and Genzyme, with her last roles encompassing Vice President in the Genzyme rare disease unit, and Head of Marketing, Operations and Strategic Planning for Sanofi's global oncology division. She holds a BA in Zoology from Miami University of Ohio, and an MBA with a concentration in marketing from the University of Akron.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ/TASE: BLRX) is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology. The Company's lead program, Motixafortide (BL-8040), is a cancer therapy platform that was successfully evaluated in a Phase 3 study in stem cell mobilization for autologous bone-marrow transplantation, has reported positive results from a pre-planned pharmacoeconomic study, has successfully completed a pre-NDA meeting with the FDA, and is currently in preparations for an NDA submission. Motixafortide was also successfully evaluated in a Phase 2a study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer in combination with KEYTRUDA® and chemotherapy, and is currently being studied in combination with LIBTAYO® and chemotherapy as a first-line PDAC therapy.

BioLineRx is also developing a second oncology program, AGI-134, an immunotherapy treatment for multiple solid tumors that is currently being investigated in a Phase 1/2a study.

For additional information on BioLineRx, please visit the Company's website at www.biolinerx.com, where you can review the Company's SEC filings, press releases, announcements and events.

