Minnesota's Ebenezer Senior Living Selects Eldermark engage Solution for Program Management

MINNETONKA, Minn., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eldermark, an acclaimed healthcare technology provider for the senior care industry, today announced Ebenezer Senior Living, Minnesota's largest senior living operator, has selected its 'engage' solution to manage activity and wellness programs that keep residents mentally, physically and spiritually active.

Ebenezer chose engage for its program management because of the time and resource savings for staff, and for the tool's family portal which provides families with information on resident participation and the ability to receive related messages and pictures. Additionally, engage will help Ebenezer meet new Minnesota state regulations that require additional reporting on resident participation in programming, as well as resident assessments for dementia and memory programming.

"We're excited and grateful that engage has the flexibility to utilize our existing intake form, a critically important tool for person-centered planning and service delivery in the realm of engagement. Engagement is one of the chief priorities of Dimensions™, our dementia care program," said Marysue Moses, Ebenezer's Dimensions Program Coordinator. "Plus it's now going to be easier for our communities to comply with new Minnesota state regulations surrounding memory care and resident programming."

Eldermark's engage enables communities to share program calendars, prove the value of their programming and demonstrate their focus on the resident experience.

Eldermark CEO Jaime Ojeda added: "We're pleased that an organization that prioritizes resident engagement like Ebenezer Senior Living is taking full advantage of our engage solution. We're hearing that communities are excited to develop enriching programming and help keep residents and families in the loop on programs. We're confident that the engage platform will enhance Ebenezer's top-of-the-line programming. Plus, powerful reporting and analytics will enable Ebenezer to comply with the latest Minnesota state regulations."

Eldermark's engage platform ensures that life enrichment programming is meaningful and connected to residents' preferences, which ties directly to the cornerstones on which the Ebenezer program is built.

