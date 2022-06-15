74% of Companies Reported an Advanced iPaaS as the Most Important Factor for Competitiveness, According to Report Commissioned by Celigo

Data report by independent research firm shows 36% of over 400 respondents are transforming and reimagining digital business strategies

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celigo , the leading enterprise-wide Integration Platform as a Service ( iPaaS ) for the mid-market, today announced the findings of its commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting. The study surveyed 413 global IT and finance decision-makers to evaluate the impact of using an advanced iPaaS on a business.

(PRNewsfoto/Celigo, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"Digital transformation has accelerated exponentially, allowing virtually every company to reach a baseline of digital maturity," said Mark Simon, Vice President of Strategy at Celigo. "As we enter the Post-Digital era, companies must leverage an advanced iPaaS to drive their automation strategy and ensure complete visibility to make real-time decisions."

According to the report, mid-market companies that successfully evolve their digital technologies, people and processes with advanced iPaaS solutions win in this new environment against more established and better-funded competitors. The report also found it's not just possible but practical to use iPaaS to support B2B and analytics use cases that enable consolidating integration technology.

Additional key findings include:

"To empower teams across the enterprise, we have to look at the processes holistically," continued Simon. "When the proper technology is in place, like an iPaaS, companies can grow faster, reduce operational costs, and improve the customer experience."

For more information and to download the study, please visit here . To learn more about how Celigo can automate your company's end-to-end business processes, visit www.celigo.com .

About Celigo

Celigo is the leading enterprise-wide Integration Platform as a Service ( iPaaS ) for the mid-market. Named a G2 Best Software for 2021, Celigo enables breakaway growth, controlled cost management, and superior customer experiences by ensuring that every process -- at any level of the organization -- can be automated in the most optimal way. For more information, visit www.celigo.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

