My Green Mattress Celebrates July 4th with Up to $200 Off on Made-in-the-USA Certified Organic Mattresses

Veterans and Military can take an Additional $50 off their Purchase

June 17th – July 5th

CHICAGO, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- My Green Mattress - an award-winning company offering the most luxurious, non-toxic, certified organic and sustainable sleep products celebrates July 4th by offering up to $200 off on their natural, Made-in-the-USA mattresses.

Save up to $200 on organic mattresses with code: FREEDOM. (PRNewswire)

'A family-owned and operated company created by a father of five'

Created by a father of five, the family-owned and operated company has made it their mission to offer families the most affordable and eco-friendly mattresses on the market. My Green Mattress handcrafts their mattresses in their GOTS and GOLS organic certified factory located in Willowbrook, Illinois. The company is proud to honor those who serve our country by offering an additional $50 discount to active-duty military and veterans.

During the sale, customers can save $200 on the adult favorite, the Natural Escape Mattress or spring-free Hope Latex Mattress. Customers can save $135 on any size organic Kiwi Organic kids mattress or Pure Eco - a latex free mattress. The sale offers $25 off the Emily Organic Crib mattress – which brings the final price to just $274!

Summer is the ideal time to upgrade every mattress in your home to a certified organic mattress. Organic materials like latex and wool allow for maximum air circulation and breathability to keep you naturally cool on hot summer nights. You can rest easy knowing the mattresses are free of harmful chemicals and hypoallergenic.

The materials and operations in the My Green Mattress Factory are certified all organic by the Control Union. All-natural, non-toxic materials used in the mattresses include: GOTS certified organic cotton, GOTS certified organic wool sourced in the USA, and GOLS certified organic Dunlop latex and coconut.

About My Green Mattress:

My Green Mattress is a family-owned and operated, certified organic company founded by a father of five with a need to create a hypoallergenic crib mattress for his infant daughter who was suffering from allergies and eczema. The Emily Organic Crib mattress sparked a complete line of all-natural, safe, healthy and affordable mattresses for adults and children. For a virtual tour of the factory and for additional information, please visit http://mygreenmattress.com.

