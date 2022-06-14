Clincierge Releases Study on Patient Experience in Clinical Trials

95% of Patients Have "Seriously" Considered Dropping Out Due to Travel

PHILADELPHIA and SAN DIEGO , June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clincierge today released "Voice of the Patient," a research report examining the patient experience in clinical trials of rare diseases, at the 2022 BIO International Convention in San Diego, California.

Clincierge (PRNewsfoto/Clincierge) (PRNewswire)

"Patient recruitment and retention are two of the most pressing challenges facing clinical research, especially in studies targeting rare diseases where the patient pool is limited," said Scott Gray, CEO, Clincierge. "The future of all clinical trials lies in our collective ability and willingness to put patient experience at the center of trial design."

Findings in "Voice of the Patient" include:

Sixty-two percent of patients and 59% of caregivers say travel stopped them from participating in a clinical trial, while 42% of patients and 47% of caregivers say financial issues stopped them from participating.

Of patients who participated in a clinical trial, 68% say travel in previous clinical trials has been "difficult" and 95% say they "seriously" considered dropping out because of challenges associated with travel.

Sixty-five percent of patients say receiving reimbursements made it "a lot" easier to remain in a clinical trial. However, one in three say it has taken a month or more to receive reimbursement while participating in a trial.

Data in the report is the result of an independent study commissioned by Clincierge and conducted by Insight and Measurement over the course of the previous year. The study began with a qualitative phase including writing prompts and online journaling, while a second quantitative phase compiled data via an institutional review board (IRB) approved survey.

"What struck me was the dichotomy between wanting to take part in clinical trials but feeling overwhelmed by the logistics. One patient wrote, 'There were just so many things to plan and deal with and manage,' while another said they felt, 'a great deal of satisfaction in participating,'" said David Harris, president, Insight and Measurement.

To download a free copy of "Voice of the Patient," visit bit.ly/clincierge.

About Clincierge

Clincierge is the leading provider of patient support services for clinical trials. Clincierge's global team of patient care coordinators manages the logistics of trial participation for patients and their caregivers, including travel and reimbursement. Since 2015, Clincierge has coordinated patient logistics in more than 300 clinical trials around the world. For more information, visit www.clincierge.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Clincierge