Activating Fandom: LANDR Challenges Turn Fans into A&R, Letting Them Curate and Co-Own Tracks

The one-stop music creation platform now lets established artists and brands partner with creators and fans to create, release, own and promote songs, transforming casual music listeners and fans into A&R powerhouses.

MONTREAL, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LANDR is redefining collective creation and promotion of new music with the launch of LANDR Challenges. Each challenge will feature established music artists, influencers and brands as "hosts" who provide curated content to be used in the creation of original music or remixes by Challenge contestants. Participation is free, and contestants are encouraged to share their creations with family, friends, and networks. The goal: Gain as many votes for their tracks as possible.

"Fans can find a new way to get involved with the music they love by acting as A&R for the creative community."

"We're fostering a new sense of co-creation and community ownership, to support what many in the creator economy are trying to do on their own. The experience will give everyone that extra little nudge to inspire, if they are the host, or to push themselves to up their game, if they are submitting a track," explains Daniel Rowland, award-winning producer and Head of Strategy and Partnership at LANDR. "The community aspect will open up new connections and new ways of making and sharing music together."

Finalists for Challenges will be determined exclusively through fan voting, with the host reserving the right to choose between 1 and 20 winners from that list. And unlike most music contests, the fans also have a stake in the outcome as up to 100 voters of the winning track(s) will receive 10% of ownership shares when the song(s) are released, with the rest going to the host and winning contestant(s).

"We see Challenges as a new addition to other fan engagement and promotion approaches," Rowland notes. "Artists or brands can launch a Challenge to celebrate a new release or to get fans involved in a remix or other creative project or campaign. Fans can find a new way to get involved with the music they love by acting as A&R for the creative community. It puts a different spin on the artist-fan relationship that will encourage creativity and meaningful connections."

The kick-off Challenge will be hosted by LXGEND , a producer, songwriter, artist, and online educator with a devoted fan community, soon followed by Austin Millz and Social House.

About LANDR

Founded in 2014, LANDR is a platform where music makers can create, master, and distribute their music. Powered by a passionate team of engineers, producers, and musicians, LANDR continues their groundbreaking work at the intersection of music and technology, combining the broadest set of tools and services in the industry under one platform to support both emerging and professional creators.

