RYU Apparel Credits Ecommerce Sales and Wholesale Activity for 175% Increase in 2022 Q1 Earnings

VANCOUVER, BC, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - RYU Apparel Inc. (TSXV: RYU) (OTCQB: RYPPF) (FWB: RYA) ("RYU" or the "Company"), creator of award-winning urban athletic apparel, has filed its earnings for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. Overall revenue increased 175% over the same period last year while gross profit doubled. This uptick is attributed to a strategic shift toward ecommerce and wholesale activity plus cost-reductions from retail store closures and looser Covid-19 restrictions.

2022 Q1 Highlights:

Revenue hit $347,938 , up from $198,825 during the same period last year.

Sales grew 49% compared to Q1 2021, from $175,243 to $261,319 .

Gross profit increased from 12% in Q1, 2021 to 25% in Q1, 2022.

Lease obligations decreased with the closure of two retail locations ( Toronto, ON and Brooklyn, NY ).

Much of the quarterly growth can be attributed to the company's ecommerce and wholesale strategies, which have been bolstered by strategic new hires. Zachary Beers was tapped as Marketing Director in January to lead the company's omni-channel marketing efforts and support their 4-pillar growth strategy. In March, DJM Sales Consulting joined the team to lead global sales and oversee the company's wholesale strategy, in addition to Caraway & Company who serves as RYU's wholesale representative across the US, helping to scale the business through nationwide premium brand partners and volume retail partnerships.

To keep the positive momentum going for the rest of 2022 and beyond, RYU will continue investing in digital marketing strategies that focus on storytelling to build brand awareness and increase product demand. Concurrently they are approaching wholesale partners in three specific categories: traditional (brick + mortar and ecommerce), clearance (premium clearance partners) and drop ship (partners who sell RYU products on their ecommerce storefront).

"2021 was a year of transition for us, and our performance reflected that," says RYU CEO and Chairman, Cesare Fazari. "2022, however, is off to a much better start. With a new brand campaign, re-invigorated product lines and growing list of wholesale partners, I couldn't be happier about the direction we're headed."

AGM

RYU Apparel will host its Annual Generals Meeting (AGM) on June 24th at 10:00am Pacific Standard Time. The AGM will be held in Vancouver at the registered corporate headquarters located at 1745 West 4th Ave.

