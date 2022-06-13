CRMLS Reaches Agreement with Omni MLS to Grow Listing Access Across US-Mexico Border

CHINO HILLS, Calif., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- California Regional MLS, the largest multiple listing service in the United States, has reached an agreement to enable reciprocal access between its MLS systems and Mexico's newly launched Omni MLS.

Under the terms of the agreement, over 110,000 real estate professionals in California will gain unprecedented visibility into the Mexican real estate market. CRMLS users can now find a link to access the Omni MLS Matrix system from CRMLS Matrix, with plans for access from Paragon and Flex in progress. The Omni MLS Matrix system is fully available in both English and Spanish.

"When Omni MLS achieves its goal of a Mexican nationwide multiple listing service, agents, brokers, buyers, and sellers in Mexico will all benefit," said CRMLS CEO Art Carter, now a member of the Omni MLS Board of Directors. "We're pleased to provide our users new visibility into a market that is gathering interest from their clients and to spread the value of the MLS in the process."

Omni MLS is working to unite agents and brokers in Mexico to create the most expansive listing database in the country's history. Despite the substantial size of its national real estate sector, most local real estate markets in Mexico feature limited or zero cooperation among brokers. Growing Omni's database will improve the accuracy and reliability of sales comparables, offer practitioners more of the listing data they need for comprehensive market analysis, and give all parties involved in real estate transactions a more complete view of the Mexican real estate marketplace than ever before.

According to Omni MLS CEO Ross Buck, the move to offer reciprocal access to CRMLS comes in part as a response to changing attitudes and oversight within the Mexican real estate community. "Not long ago, it was possible for agents in California to drive a client to Mexico, help them buy a property, and collect a commission, all with minimal attention to government regulations," said Buck. "We think it's important to enable and incentivize the many American real estate professionals who work hard to respect the rules."

"Since we've used CRMLS as a model for our operations, I especially appreciate Art's help and interest in making our dream a reality," Buck added.

Both organizations are building a mechanism to offer agents referrals on either side of the border whenever they close a transaction. Leadership for both MLSs will announce updates as they arrive.

About California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS)

California Regional MLS is the nation's largest and most recognized subscriber-based MLS, dedicated to servicing more than 110,000 real estate professionals from 41 Associations, Boards, and MLS organizations. CRMLS is the industry powerhouse and thrives on providing the most relevant products and services to its subscribers. For more information on CRMLS, visit www.crmls.org.

About Omni MLS

Omni Multiple Listing Service (Omni MLS) will be Mexico's largest and most recognized subscriber-based multiple listing service. We are dedicated to serving more than 100,000 real estate professionals from every state of Mexico. www.omnimls.com

