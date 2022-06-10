REVIVER™ ANNOUNCES OFFICIAL LAUNCH OF DIGITAL LICENSE PLATE SALES IN MICHIGAN, NOW AVAILABLE TO VEHICLE OWNERS

Michigan becomes third state authorizing road use of digital license plate technology; consumer and commercial vehicle business owners now able to purchase Reviver products.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reviver, a technology company and developer of the digital license plate, announced that it has launched its suite of products for sale to vehicle owners in the state of Michigan. As a result of legislative approval and Reviver's compliance with state requirements, consumers and commercial businesses in Michigan can now utilize Reviver's digital license plate products, as well as access a growing number of convenience and security features delivered via the digital plate. Reviver's digital license plates are fully approved for purchase in Michigan and legal for Michigan residents to drive throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

https://reviver.com/ (PRNewswire)

The RPlate – Reviver's consumer digital license plate product – offers two device options: a battery-powered, self-installed model with a replaceable 5-year battery available at $19.95/month; and a hard-wired, professionally installed model with integrated telematics features and a backlit display, at $24.95/month. Both devices offer users a new platform to connect their vehicle with a set of services including registration renewal, vehicle location services, and security features such as easily reporting it stolen.

Consumers can purchase the RPlate directly through reviver.com, as well as through a growing network of Reviver auto dealer partner locations in Michigan. Monthly and discounted annual payment plans are available.

Additionally, Michigan businesses are now able to utilize Reviver's RFleet product, which bundles the RPlate digital license plate device with the RFleet software dashboard, offering a suite of features tailored to the needs of commercial vehicle fleet managers.

"Drivers deserve a modern licensing solution that works for the way we live today. We are beyond excited to make digital license plates available to all drivers in Michigan," said Neville Boston, Reviver co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer. "I want to thank the state legislators and government representatives, as well as the many other transportation officials and partners throughout the state for working with us to help make this a reality – we are thrilled to reach this milestone."

Reviver's digital license plates are currently legal for sale and DMV registration in California, Michigan, and Arizona. More than 10 additional U.S. states are in various stages of adoption.

ABOUT REVIVER

Reviver™ is a technology company on a mission to modernize the driving experience. As developer of the world's first digital license plate platform, Reviver products transform the license plate into a connected vehicle platform enabling users to digitize their vehicle registration renewals and experience a growing set of personalization, convenience, and safety features all managed through a mobile or web app interface. Reviver's digital license plates are legal for sale in Arizona, California, and Michigan. Ten additional states are in various stages of adoption. Founded in 2009, Reviver is headquartered in Northern California. For more information, visit reviver.com .

Media Contact

Matt Jaffe

matt@relativity.ventures

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Reviver