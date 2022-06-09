Sanctuary Medicinals Opens Medical Dispensary in Greenacres, Florida, the Company's Ninth Location in the State

Location Brings Sanctuary's Southeast Florida Dispensary Total to Four

APOPKA, Fla., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Medicinals today announced the opening of its ninth medical cannabis dispensary in Florida.

Sanctuary Medicinals (PRNewswire)

Located just 10 miles southwest of the recently opened West Palm Beach location, Sanctuary Greenacres will be holding its Grand Opening celebration on June 10. As the third operational Sanctuary dispensary in Palm Beach County, Greenacres brings the number of Sanctuary locations in Florida to nine, four of which are in southeast Florida. Formerly a bank, the 3,000-square-foot dispensary underwent a full renovation executed by Vantage Builders. Situated on the westbound side of Lake Worth Rd., Sanctuary Greenacres is located near the center of the city in the Poinciana Plaza complex and just to the east of Florida's Turnpike.

"As the summer begins, our Florida expansion efforts are really getting into gear," said Jason Sidman, CEO of Sanctuary Medicinals. "Greenacres brings our complement of southeast Florida dispensaries to four, and the next opening will finally get the Sanctuary Florida location count into double digits."

Sanctuary is continuing to extend its footprint further south, reaching patients across much of Saint Lucie, Martin and Palm Beach counties while offering increased access to its ever-expanding menu of products. With pectin fruit chews and new flower strains now on shelves, Sanctuary's product development efforts will extend to hash, full-spectrum edibles and more in the coming months.

"It's nice to leverage the momentum gained from opening in West Palm Beach into the launch of Greenacres" said Bill Dewar, Chief Operating Officer. "Three of our next five planned openings are in this region, so we're excited to start the summer on the right foot and continue building from there," Dewar added.

A Grand Opening event will be held Friday, June 10, and Sanctuary Greenacres will be keeping its usual hours of operation from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Patients can stop in and shop throughout the day, and all registered patients will receive a 40-percent discount. Additionally, first-time guests are eligible for a 50 percent new-customer discount at any Sanctuary Medicinals Florida location. The company will also be returning Tacos Veracruz and DJ Duss from the West Palm Beach Grand Opening celebration, with both the food truck and music beginning at 4:30 p.m. and concluding at 7:30 p.m. For more information, please visit sanctuarymed.com.

About Sanctuary Medicinals

Sanctuary Medicinals is a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis company with operations in Florida, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. The company was also recently awarded a provisional retail license in New Jersey. Sanctuary is rapidly expanding into new markets, bringing its high-quality, award-winning products, including flower, vapes, concentrates and edibles, to patients and consumers across multiple states, with a steadfast commitment to creating positive impact in the communities in which it operates.

Facebook: Sanctuary Medicinals FL



Instagram: @SanctuaryMedicinalsFlorida

Media Contact

Jake May

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sanctuary Medicinals