IVX Health Opens New Infusion Center to Care for Patients in Sarasota-Bradenton

SARASOTA, Fla., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IVX Health, a national provider of infusion and injection therapy for adult and pediatric patients with multiple sclerosis, Crohn's disease, rheumatoid arthritis, and other complex chronic conditions, today announced the opening of a new infusion center in the greater Sarasota-Bradenton area.

Conveniently located in University Park, IVX Health offers patients an alternative to hospital-based infusions – with the same high-quality standards and safety protocols. IVX Health reimagines the care experience for infusion and injection patients with weekend and evening appointment availability, guaranteed private suites, flat screen TVs with streaming content, high-speed Wi-Fi, and other patient-focused amenities.

IVX Health is currently accepting new patients at its University Park infusion center. IVX Health's presence in Sarasota-Bradenton adds to the company's expansive footprint across the state of Florida, with centers currently located in Fort Myers, Jacksonville, Orlando, and Tampa. By the end of 2022, IVX will operate over 20 infusion centers in the state – with additional centers opening in Estero, Naples, Palm Beach, and several other Southern Florida markets.

"We are excited for IVX Health to join the Sarasota-Bradenton healthcare community," said Jason Beasley, vice president of provider sales, IVX Health. "IVX Health makes referring patients to our centers incredibly seamless for providers and their teams. IVX facilitates prior authorizations, benefits eligibility, and copay assistance support while communicating with the provider's office throughout each point of care. Specialty providers like gastroenterologists, rheumatologists, neurologists, and others know their patients are receiving world-class care in the safest possible environment at IVX Health."

"We are thrilled to now have an IVX Health presence in Sarasota-Bradenton," said Tate McDaniel, senior vice president of growth, IVX Health. "Our new center in University Park complements our other locations along the western coast of Florida in Tampa, Fort Myers, Naples, and Estero, and our rapidly expanding national footprint in providing exceptional, personalized care for those patients receiving ongoing biologic therapy."

Sarasota-Bradenton Market Presence

University Park

8441 Honore Ave

University Park, FL 34201

(941) 698-6020

About IVX Health

IVX Health is a national provider of infusion and injection therapy for those with complex chronic conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, and other conditions.

IVX Health's national footprint of outpatient infusion centers are conveniently located in the communities where patients live and work. IVX Health's experience-first model includes amenities such as flexible appointment scheduling with evening and weekend availability, guaranteed private suites, high-speed Wi-Fi, flat screen TVs with streaming TV and movies, and comfortable recliners with room for guests. For more information on IVX Health and its existing locations, visit www.ivxhealth.com.

