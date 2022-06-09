Chemomab Therapeutics to Present at June Investor and Scientific Conferences

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: CMMB), (Chemomab), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrotic and inflammatory diseases with high unmet need, today announced that the company will participate in a number of investor and scientific conferences in June 2022.

Chemomab Therapeutics (PRNewswire)

JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference:

Date: Thursday, June 16, 2022 Venue: Lotte Palace Hotel, New York, NY USA Format: In-person live and webcast presentation; One-on-one meetings on June 16 Time: 11:00 a.m. ET Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/jmp54/cmmb/1657584 Information: https://jmp-ls.ljfevents-rsvp.com/registration/

A replay of the webcast will be available at the Investor section of Chemomab's website for at least 30 days.

The Extracellular Matrix Pharmacology Congress

Date: June 23-25, 2022 Venue: Tivoli Congress Center, Copenhagen, Denmark Format: Poster presentation: CCL24 Inhibition by CM-101 Attenuates Extracellular Matrix and Fibrotic Biomarkers in Both Patients and Experimental Murine Models, Abstract ID:155 Time: Poster Session 1, June 23 from 13:00 - 14:15 CET Presenter: Udi Gluschnaider, PhD, Chemomab Project Lead Information: ECM Congress (ecm-congress.org)

A copy of the poster will be available at the R&D section of Chemomab's website starting on June 23, 2022.

EASL: The International Liver Congress™ 2022

Date: June 22-26, 2022 Venue: ExCeL London, London, UK, and virtual Format: Oral poster presentation: Combination of whole liver single cell RNA sequencing and spatial transcriptomics reveals specific cell sub-populations and pathways regulated by CCL24, Abstract Identifier: OS02 Presenter: Raanan Greenman, PhD, Chemomab Project Lead Time: June 23, 2022, 16:45 CET Session: Immune-mediated and cholestatic: Experimental and pathophysiology Information: https://easl.eu/event/international-liver-congress-2022/

The presentation will be available at the R&D section of Chemomab's website starting on June 24, 2022

In addition, Chemomab's business development team members will be in San Diego, California June 13-16, 2022, participating in the BIO International Convention's One-on-One Partnering™ event. Registered attendees can click here to log in and schedule a meeting with Chemomab.

About Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

Chemomab is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focusing on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrotic and inflammatory diseases with high unmet need. Based on the unique and pivotal role of the soluble protein CCL24 in promoting fibrosis and inflammation, Chemomab developed CM-101, a monoclonal antibody designed to bind and block CCL24 activity. CM-101 has demonstrated the potential to treat multiple severe and life-threatening fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. It is currently in Phase 2 trials for primary sclerosing cholangitis and liver fibrosis, with a Phase 2 trial in systemic sclerosis expected to begin in late 2022. For more information, visit chemomab.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Irina Koffler

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Phone: +1 917-734-7387

ir@chemomab.com

Media:

Barbara Lindheim

Chemomab Therapeutics

Consulting Vice President,

Investor & Public Relations,

Strategic Communications

Phone: +1 917-355-9234

barbara@chemomab.com

