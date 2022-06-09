CALVERT CITY'S CC METALS & ALLOYS PRESENTS SIGNIFICANT DONATION TO ST. MARY SCHOOL SYSTEM'S BASEBALL PROGRAM

CCMA Leaders Mordechai Korf & Uriel Laber: " What better place to show our commitment than a school like St. Mary where we can make an immediate impact for their students."

CALVERT CITY, Ky., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CC Metals & Alloys (CCMA), a mining and metals company led by Mordechai Korf and Uriel Laber that employs dozens of local Kentucky workers, announced today that its Plant Manager, Chris Cobb, recently presented a $5,000 donation to the St. Mary School System's baseball program in Paducah.

Chris Cobb (second from the left), Plant Manager at CCMA's Calvert City Production Facility, presents a $5,000 donation to the St. Mary School System's baseball program on behalf of the company. (PRNewswire)

CCMA's donation will support the St. Mary baseball program in several ways, including improvements at the St. Mary baseball field, benefiting the St. Mary community in Paducah and McCracken County. The St. Mary Athletic program participates in the KHSAA (Kentucky High School Athletic Association) and is a member of Region 1. This past March, a new baseball scoreboard was installed at the baseball field.

Mordechai Korf and Uriel Laber of CCMA issued the following joint statement:

"Go Vikings! What better place to show our commitment than a school like St. Mary, where we can make an immediate impact for as many students as possible."

Chris Haas, St. Mary Baseball Head Coach, said: "CCMA's donation will greatly benefit our student athletes and their experience playing baseball here at St. Mary. We are a small school that tries to mold our kids into successful adults who contribute to our community, and CCMA's generous gift will have a tremendous impact on our team and our success."

Today's announced donation follows a long history of CCMA supporting the local community. This past December, CCMA provided crucial food and housing support to six local charities helping hundreds of Kentucky families. That same month, CCMA provided over $70,000 in needed relief supplies to support the recovery of Kentucky communities after a tornado moved through Western Kentucky. And in April, CCMA donated $25,000 in support to five local nonprofit organizations that provide critical food and meal services as well as family services to hundreds of families in their communities.

