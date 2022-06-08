LP First Capital and GP Capital Partners Form National Cyber Group to Address Cybersecurity Workforce Gap

AUSTIN, Texas, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LP FIRST CAPITAL ("LP First Capital"), a private equity firm with offices in Austin and New York, announced today that, in partnership with GP Capital Partners, LP ("GP Capital Partners"), a Houston-based private credit and equity investment firm, it has formed National Cyber Group, LLC ("National Cyber Group"), a cybersecurity workforce accelerator equipped to attract, train, and transmit career-seekers into entry-and-mid-level jobs as the nation's 'Elite Cybersecurity Corps.'

Headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metro area, National Cyber Group combines the forces of America's most-known name in foundational IT certification training, Total Seminars, and the disruptive, hands-on cyber training program, CyberNow Labs. These organizations, together with new job placement and staffing solutions provided by National Cyber Group and supported by many of America's cybersecurity leaders, coordinated by Cyberspace Solarium Commission Senior Advisor, Philip Niedermair, offer a unique formula for cybersecurity workforce development, a critical enabler to address America's current 2-million-person cyber talent deficit.

The investment by GP Capital Partners consisted of senior secured term debt and a direct equity investment. These proceeds, in addition to equity raised by LPFC, funded the acquisition of the two foundational companies and position National Cyber Group to grow and scale the platform over the next few years.

In partnership with the founders of Total Seminars and CyberNow Labs, David Moon, a respected cybersecurity executive, is serving as National Cyber Group CEO. "I'm proud to lead this national initiative and to deliver on the promise of providing affordable and accessible opportunities for cybersecurity career-seekers and employers alike," said Moon.

"The formation of National Cyber Group is a direct response to the current cyber talent deficit, and is the collective work of mission-motivated, enterprising individuals who love America and have together taken initiative to create a nationally needed capability, that also changes peoples' lives for the better every day, said Gabe Schrade, a Managing Director at LP First Capital.

"Closing the cyber talent gap is both a national imperative and a huge business opportunity," said Thomas Ince, a Managing Director at LP First Capital. "We believe National Cyber Group is one of many solutions our country's needs, and we are looking forward to a long-lasting partnership filled with success."

Gina Luna, Managing Partner of GP Capital Partners, added, "We are very enthusiastic about this investment in a business that is addressing a dire human capital and cybersecurity issue that impacts thousands of entities across the country. This is a great example of a company that is doing well while doing good."

In recognition of their contribution, National Cyber Group extends special appreciation to ADM Bill Studeman, LTG Hernandez, Mr. Dick Schaeffer, MG Jim Keffer, CAPT Ed Devinney, COL Matt Dunlop, LTC John Quigg, COL Jon Brickey, Ms. Judith Emmel, Mr. and Mrs Ron and Cyndi Gula, Mr. Peter Watts, LTC Rick Howard, RADM Mark Montgomery, Mr. Harry Coker, Mr. Mark Loepker, Mr. Shawn Henry and Mr. Simon Hunt.

McGuireWoods LLP and Porter Hedges LLP provided legal counsel to LP First Capital and GP Capital Partners.

About LP First Capital

LP First Capital is a private investment firm with experience creating super-regional and national platforms by leveraging its expertise in mergers & acquisitions, profit center integration, and team building to drive performance. Headquartered in Austin, TX, LP First Capital maintains an active presence in much of the Southeast and Midwest markets as it continues to take interest in building best-in-class businesses within traditionally fragmented industries. Learn more at LPFirstCapital.com.

About GP Capital Partners

GP Capital Partners is a Houston-based private credit and equity investment firm licensed as a Small Business Investment Company ("SBIC") by the U.S. Small Business Administration. The Fund supports growth and later stage small businesses in the lower middle market through flexible capital solutions and strategic guidance. The Fund generally targets companies with at least $10 million of revenue and $2-10 million of EBITDA, with proven business models and seasoned management teams. Founded and managed by four experienced investment professionals with broad regional relationships, GP Capital Partners is committed to partnering with the companies and management teams in which it invests to facilitate growth, transition, and success. Learn more at genesis-park.com.

About National Cyber Group

Headquartered in the Washington D.C. metro area, National Cyber Group offers cybersecurity workforce development and talent solutions by combining the forces of America's most-known name in foundational IT certification training, Total Seminars, and the most hands-on cyber training program, CyberNow Labs, with new job placement and staffing solutions to attract, train and transmit thousands of career-seekers into entry-and-mid-level jobs as the nation's 'Elite Cybersecurity Corps.' Learn more at NationalCyber.com.

About Total Seminars

Through over 28 years in business, including over 2 million books in print and over 1 million trained via video courses, Total Seminars is America's most-known name in foundational IT certification training. Founded in 1995 by Dudley Lehmer and Mike Meyers, who saw the need to make IT training more approachable for the masses, Total Seminars is now credited with trail-blazing 'blue-collar' IT training through its best-selling series of books, videos, lab simulations and practice tests focused on the 'Big 3' foundational IT certs (CompTIA A+, Network+, Security+). Learn more at TotalSem.com.

About CyberNow Labs

CyberNow Labs has solved the technology barrier which confines many industry bootcamps to synthetic, 'project-based' training. Through engineering a fully functional, enterprise grade Security Operations Center (SOC), CyberNow Labs offers a fully online, 20-week training program with a unique hands-on experience that enables students to perform the work of cybersecurity –defending live cyber-attacks on live networks using real integrated industry technology. CyberNow Labs was founded in 2018 by Omer Arslan and Hasan Eksi, who each have at least ten years of experience as cybersecurity professionals, saw the need for affordable, accessible, and hands-on cybersecurity training for Security Operation Center Analysts. Learn more at CyberNowLabs.com.

