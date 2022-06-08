Industry Innovator, Egglife Foods, Seeks to Empower Individuals with Diabetes in its Latest Campaign

In partnership with the American Diabetes Association® and Beyond Type 1, Egglife helps answer the question: What can I eat?

CHICAGO, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Every 23 seconds, someone in the U.S. is diagnosed with diabetes1. Egglife Foods , the disruptive food company that uses eggs to transform ordinarily carb-heavy foods, announced a $100,000 commitment to champion wellness and show its support of individuals with special diets, including those living with diabetes, by partnering with the American Diabetes Association (ADA) and Beyond Type 1 . With their latest campaign, egglife® wrap hacks, Egglife highlights ways people living with diabetes can use egglife egg white wraps to reimagine their favorite foods that typically feel off limits after being diagnosed.

Egglife Foods officially announced the launch of a new creative campaign, which aims to drive awareness, familiarity and loyalty for its category disrupting egglife® egg white wraps along with its first-to-market innovation – new sweet cinnamon egglife® egg white wraps – by encouraging consumers to go against the grain. (PRNewsfoto/Egglife Foods) (PRNewswire)

As part of Egglife's partnership with the ADA, the brand will sponsor the ADA's summer camps and campers throughout the country. At ADA's camps, campers learn how to choose foods that work with their eating plans to improve their independence and diabetes management while enjoying a traditional summer camp experience. In addition, Egglife and Beyond Type 1 will be partnering on digital content that highlights food solutions and general education for those living with diabetes.

"Managing diabetes is often overwhelming and it can be stressful trying to figure out what you should or should not eat," said Dan Bieritz, Executive Director for the ADA Illinois and Wisconsin Markets. "This partnership with Egglife helps us highlight safe, simple and delicious ways those living with diabetes can ease some of this extra pressure and still enjoy their favorite meals."

egglife® original egg white wraps proudly participate in the ADA's Better Choices for Life program. Participants must meet specific nutrition guidelines designed for individuals managing diabetes. Made with simple ingredients, egglife egg white wraps allow you to reimagine pasta, pizza, sandwiches and more. To help others unlock limitless recipe possibilities, Egglife released a free digital cookbook of delicious wrap hacks that showcase how egglife wraps can turn any food favorite into a better-for-you meal or snack.

"Egglife Foods was born out of our founder's kitchen due to her own need of healthy, low-carb and low sugar alternatives that taste good, so helping individuals with dietary restrictions is part of our ethos," said David Kroll, CEO at Egglife Foods. "When people are diagnosed with diabetes, one of the first questions they ask is 'What can I eat?' Food can suddenly feel restricting and stressful. Egglife wants to be a solution to that problem. We're grateful to be partnering with the ADA and Beyond Type 1 to empower individuals with diabetes to navigate their dietary needs with confidence."

Egglife is encouraging consumers to get involved in the campaign by engaging with the free digital cookbook at Tasteofhome.com/sponsored/egglife. Each view of the digital cookbook during the month of June will trigger a donation of $1 to the ADA summer camp financial aid fund, up to $15,000.

To continue the brand's commitment, Egglife will also be sponsoring Beyond Type Run - the Beyond Type 1 New York City marathon team – leading up to American Diabetes Month® and the NYC marathon in November.

egglife® egg white wraps contain five grams of protein, fewer than 35 calories, less than one gram of carbohydrates and zero sugar. They are also gluten-free, dairy-free and soy-free. With five versatile sweet and savory flavors – original, southwest, everything bagel, italian and sweet cinnamon – egglife® egg white wraps make it easy to fit delicious meals into your lifestyle without the stress. For more information, visit egglifefoods.com or follow the brand on Instagram: @egglifefoods .

About Egglife Foods, Inc.

Egglife Foods is reimagining the future of food by harnessing the power of eggs to transform traditionally flour-based foods. The company, recently featured as one of CNBC's Best of Small Businesses , was created in 2017, motivated by a desire to modernize nutrition and champion better wellness without sacrificing taste. Two years and over 2,000 recipes later, their debut product, egglife® egg white wraps were hatched. Made with cage free egg whites and just a few simple ingredients to provide a simple, delicious and nutritious alternative to traditional tortillas, egglife egg white wraps are The Perfect Wrap® for consumers looking for a versatile, low-carb, high protein option. The wraps are available in five innovative flavors – original, southwest, everything bagel, italian and sweet cinnamon. All of Egglife's wraps are cleverly crafted at their very own manufacturing facility in Wolcott, Indiana.

About the American Diabetes Association

Every day, more than 4,000 people are newly diagnosed with diabetes in America. More than 133 million Americans have diabetes or prediabetes and are striving to manage their lives while living with the disease. The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation's leading voluntary health organization fighting to bend the curve on the diabetes epidemic and help people living with diabetes thrive. For nearly 80 years, the ADA has been driving discovery and research to treat, manage, and prevent diabetes while working relentlessly for a cure. We help people with diabetes thrive by fighting for their rights and developing programs, advocacy, and education designed to improve their quality of life. Diabetes has brought us together, what we do next will make us Connected for Life. To learn more or to get involved, visit us at diabetes.org or call 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383). Join the fight with us on Facebook (@American Diabetes Association), Spanish Facebook (@Asociación Americana de la Diabetes), Twitter (@AmDiabetesAssn), and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn).

