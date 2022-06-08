Greystar Acquires 2,500-Unit Flexible Accommodation Portfolio in Spain From King Street

LONDON, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC ("Greystar"), a global leader in the investment, development, and management of high-quality rental housing, has forward purchased a substantial flexible accommodation portfolio of 2,500 units in Madrid, Spain, for a managed discretionary fund from King Street Real Estate GP, L.L.C ("King Street"), a leading global alternative investment firm that partnered with Greystar and Momentum REIM in 2019 to acquire three sites to be used for flexible accommodation.

The highly innovative concept will comprise three buildings located in the north and south of the Madrid metropolitan area in Rivas, San Sebastián de los Reyes and Valdebebas. They will operate under a new brand that will be unveiled at a later date, and guests will benefit from purpose-designed rooms and superior amenities including a gym, co-working space, pool, outdoor space and a dedicated concierge service. The buildings, which are currently under construction, are targeting a BREEAM rating of "Very Good."

Juan Acosta, Managing Director - Spain, Greystar, said: "The Madrid market is characterised by a significant under supply of all types of rental accommodation, including flexible and attainable solutions. The acquisition provides us with a portfolio of significant scale in this highly attractive city that will be purpose-designed and built for guests requiring a place to stay away from home."

Paul Brennan, Managing Director and Head of European Real Estate, King Street, said: "The sale of this portfolio underscores King Street's ability to successfully execute on our strategy of delivering BREEAM "Very Good" rated alternative living assets in Spain, where we still see a significant opportunity to grow given the under provision of purpose-built institutional product in the market."

King Street has committed over $4 billion of equity across 60 private real estate transactions since 2010. King Street has been investing in real estate in Spain since 2012. To date, King Street has directly and indirectly invested more than $1 billion of equity into real estate in Spain.

King Street was advised by Eastdil, Linklaters and Cuatrecasas. Greystar was advised by Jones Day, EY, Arcadis and Deloitte.

About Greystar

Greystar is a leading, fully integrated real estate company offering expertise in investment management, development, and management of rental housing properties globally. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Greystar manages and operates over $221 billion of real estate in 224 markets globally including offices throughout North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Greystar is the largest operator of apartments in the United States, manages over 768,000 units/beds, and has a robust institutional investment management platform with more than $58.2 billion of assets under management, including over $24 billion of development assets. Greystar was founded by Bob Faith in 1993 with the intent to become a provider of world-class service in the rental residential real estate business. To learn more, visit www.greystar.com.

About King Street Capital Management

King Street is a global alternatives investment firm founded in 1995 that manages approximately $22 billion in assets across public and private markets. The firm marries rigorous fundamental research with tactical trading and differentiated sourcing capabilities to identify misunderstood and complex investment opportunities across asset classes, up and down the capital structure. For more information, please visit www.kingstreet.com .

