Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For May 2022

NEW YORK, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $94.3 billion as of May 31, 2022, a decrease of $3.7 billion from assets under management at April 30, 2022. The decrease was due to market depreciation of $3.0 billion, net outflows of $510 million and distributions of $183 million.

Assets Under Management (unaudited)

($ in millions) AUM Net Market

AUM By investment vehicle: 4/30/2022 Flows Depreciation Distributions 5/31/2022 Institutional Accounts:









Advisory $22,512 ($212) ($689) $ - $21,611 Japan Subadvisory 10,133 14 (575) (81) 9,491 Subadvisory excluding Japan 6,238 (43) (210) - 5,985 Total Institutional Accounts 38,883 (241) (1,474) (81) 37,087 Open-end Funds 46,521 (270) (1,412) (51) 44,788 Closed-end Funds 12,599 1 (125) (51) 12,424 Total AUM $98,003 ($510) ($3,011) ($183) $94,299

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

