WOW! Promotes Key Leaders, Leases Facility to Support Central Florida Greenfield Expansion Goals

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. , June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband services provider, today announced the company has taken key steps toward meeting its Greenfield expansion goals by promoting two seasoned leaders and acquiring a new field operations and warehouse facility to support the company's Seminole County and Orange County markets in Florida.

Michael Healy, formerly WOW!'s government affairs manager, has been promoted to director of government affairs with a focus on the company's Greenfield markets. Artney Dennis, formerly WOW!'s operations manager for Knoxville, has been promoted to operations manager for Greenfield markets and will relocate to the Central Florida region. In their new positions, Healy and Dennis will play integral roles in supporting the development of current and future Greenfield initiatives, including for the Central Florida markets and Greenville County, SC, which were recently announced as WOW!'s first batch of Greenfield market expansions.

"Filling these two critical leadership positions on our Greenfield team, leasing this warehouse space, and securing key real estate assets in Central Florida are essential next steps as we prepare to build out our all fiber-to-the-home network and deliver our reliable services to new communities," said Kirk Zerkle, VP of market expansion at WOW!. "Not to mention, it gives us great pleasure to promote Mike and Artney, both veteran employees at WOW!, into these key roles. We look forward to seeing all they will accomplish in their new roles."

Michael Healy promoted to director of government affairs

Healy joined WOW!'s legal team in 2015 as an attorney and government affairs manager, where he helped support WOW!'s network buildout in Illinois in conjunction with a cell provider backhaul project. In his new role, Healy will be responsible for developing long-term relationships with cities and municipalities, enabling WOW!'s strategic Greenfield business development opportunities.

"WOW! is making great strides in the industry with its broadband-first strategy and is primed to do even more with these recently announced Greenfield expansions," said Healy. "I look forward to working alongside our growing Greenfield team and to finding additional opportunities for Edge-outs in WOW!'s existing footprint to expand our reach to more customers."

Artney Dennis named operations manager for the Central Florida region

Dennis has been with WOW! since 2017, initially serving as a field service supervisor in Augusta, Georgia before being promoted to the operations manager of WOW!'s Knoxville market in 2018. In his new position, Dennis will play a significant role in launching local operations in Seminole and Orange Counties in the coming months.

"Our Central Florida region has so much potential and I am excited to be a part of WOW!'s ongoing Greenfield strategy to bring our innovative products and best in class customer service to these consumers" said Dennis. "I know that as our communities in Orange and Seminole Counties get to know WOW!, they will understand why we are such a trusted provider across our other markets."

