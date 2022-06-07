BRATISLAVA, Slovakia, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RF elements® is releasing five new Array Sector antennas for 3 GHz and 2.4 GHz bands and adding more horn antennas for 5 GHz band to strengthen the antenna toolset for the most used frequency bands.

RF elements expands its offer by 2 & 3 GHz Array Sector Antennas and an affordable StarterHorn™ antenna line. (PRNewsfoto/RF elements) (PRNewswire)

RF elements® is the leader in sustainable use of unlicensed spectrum, solving the issue of interference in wireless networks through award-winning horn antenna technology across European, American, African, and Asian markets. Wireless Internet Service Providers (WISPs) provide internet connectivity to all but especially remote, underserved, or otherwise disadvantaged communities heavily reliant on unlicensed spectrums.

Since 2014, RF elements® Horn Antenna technology has been playing a pivotal role in the evolution of 5 GHz WISP networks. "Our award-winning products have enabled transition from noise-encumbered progressively dysfunctional networks and poor internet service quality to stable, reliable, and highly scalable systems. To speed up the world-wide optimization of wireless networks we introduce several Array Sector (AS) antennas with proprietary Backshield™ Technology for improved noise rejection. Namely AS-2-14, AS-2-17 for 2.4 GHz band with 14 and 17 dBi gain. For the 3.4 - 3.8 GHz band, we now offer AS-3-17HV, AS-3-17DS, and AS-3-18DS (DS stands for Dual Slant) with 17 and 18 dBi gain. These Array Sector antennas are perfectly suited for efficient deployment in rural areas with noise issues." said Tomas Zvolensky, Product Manager at RF elements®.

"Our Horn Antenna technology has influenced the way WISP networks are designed and scaled in an unprecedented way. Thinking of the WISP industry on a global scale, we focus also on highly price-sensitive markets. We decided to address these markets with an affordable horn antenna series we call StarterHorns™. StarterHorn™ 30° USMA and StarterHorn™ A45° USMA are highly noise suppressing antennas just like our Asymmetrical and Symmetrical Horn antennas but with more attractive pricing. They are ideal for WISPs new to RF elements® Horn antenna technology or those who are not ready to commit to our TwistPort™ antenna ecosystem and are looking for an easy way to test out the waters first." added Tasos Alexiou, Product Evangelist at RF elements®.

RF elements® provides technology for fast, sustainable wireless. RF elements® proprietary technology allows sustainable use of Spectrum, a limited resource that plays a key role for general access to broadband internet. RF elements® is headquartered in Bratislava, Slovakia with local market support across Europe, in the U.S., Ireland and South Africa. For more information, please visit www.rfelements.com .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1834717/RF_elements.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1498140/RF_elements_Logo.jpg

RF elements Logo (PRNewsfoto/RF elements) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RF elements