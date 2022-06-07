NATROLⓇ INTRODUCES SLEEP+ CAPSULES TO ENHANCE YOUR SLEEP WITH ESSENTIAL WELLNESS BENEFITS

The #1 Drug-Free Sleep Aid Brand in America^ Adds Three New Melatonin Blends to Support Revitalizing Sleep with Added Muscle Recovery, Immune Health, and Calming Benefits

CHATSWORTH, Calif., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Natrol , the #1 drug-free sleep aid brand in America,^ announced the launch of Natrol Sleep+ Capsules - a new line of melatonin supplements, uniquely formulated with clean ingredients to support your sleep and provide added muscle recovery, immune health, and calming benefits. The innovative new line is an expansion of Natrol's award-winning Sleep+ suite of products which bring together the benefits of melatonin with secondary ingredients to plus up your sleep.†

Sleep is the foundation of health and when the body is able to rest and restore itself. Natrol crafted the new Sleep+ Capsules line with whole-body wellness in mind to support both a person's sleep and other wellness needs while they rest. Formulated with high-quality, clean ingredients, Sleep+ Capsules include three adult products. Natrol will debut a new wellness benefit to the brand's Sleep+ portfolio with the launch of Sleep+ Recovery within the line.

"We continue to see huge growth momentum in the sleep category as consumers continue to prioritize their health and wellness, and Natrol's innovation portfolio of simple sleep solutions that address multiple wellness benefits allows us to push the boundaries to better meet the needs of our consumers," said Hanan Wajih, Chief Marketing Officer of Vytalogy Wellness. "Following the success of Natrol Sleep+, the decision to expand the premium sleep line into capsules was developed out of the growing consumer preference and market for sleep aid solutions in the capsule format. The powerful formulations of these products are crafted with the optimal level of Melatonin that our consumers can trust and complemented with sleep supporting ingredients that offer additional essential health benefits for the whole body."

Natrol Sleep+ Capsules are 100% drug-free and non-habit forming, non-GMO, and vegetarian. The innovative blends include:

Natrol Sleep+ Recovery Capsules: Crafted to support a restful night's sleep, healthy inflammatory response and recovery from daily activity including mild to moderate exercise.†

Natrol Sleep+ Immune Health Capsules: Developed to support a healthy immune system and provide a restful night's sleep.†

Natrol Sleep+ Calm Capsules: Designed to help relax the mind and reduce occasional stress, this tranquil blend helps ease you to sleep.†

Natrol Sleep+ Capsules products can be found online at Natrol.com and at retailers including Walgreens and Target.com.

To learn more about Natrol Sleep+ Capsules and Natrol's other superior melatonin forms, including Natrol Sleep+ Gummies, Fast Dissolve, Time Release and Liquid, visit www.Natrol.com . Follow Natrol on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter for ongoing news and informative content.

About Natrol LLC

Born from a passion to improve human wellness worldwide, Natrol is a leading manufacturer of high quality, innovative products that deliver positive health outcomes to help enhance the quality of everyday life. Founded in 1980, Natrol has evolved over the past four decades into one of the most recognized brands in the Vitamin, Mineral and Supplement category. In the U.S., Natrol is a Sleep Solution authority and is the #1 brand of Melatonin^. The brand also develops high quality supplements for five vital health areas – Sleep, Immunity, Brain Health, Mood & Stress, and Beauty. Natrol distributes domestically as well as internationally in over 40 countries. Visit Natrol.com for more information.

About Vytalogy Wellness

Every day, Vytalogy and its family of brands, Natrol and Jarrow Formulas, bring a vibrant energy to life. Vytalogy Wellness' mission is to be a modern wellness company that fuses science and quality ingredients to create highly-efficacious products that make a transformative impact on consumers' lives. Based in California with more than 600 employees and U.S.-based manufacturing, Vytalogy markets products across multiple channels and many supplement categories. Vytalogy is a portfolio company of New Mountain Capital, LLC. Visit vytalogy.com for more information.

† These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

^Nielsen, xAOC, 52 weeks ending 04/23/22

*Melatonin is a solution for occasional sleeplessness. †

