The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce Formally Welcomes Watercrest Myrtle Beach Assisted Living and Memory Care

VERO BEACH, Fla., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Myrtle Beach Assisted Living and Memory Care was officially welcomed to the community with a celebratory ribbon-cutting ceremony by the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. The ribbon-cutting ceremony coincided with the Cinco de Mayo holiday for a spirited fiesta for residents, families, and community partners celebrating the newly built community. The 98-unit, resort-style senior living community recently welcomed its first residents to their new home in the idyllic setting of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

"We are honored to be part of this spectacular community and thank the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce and our community partners for their outstanding partnerships," said Hunter Weaver, Executive Director of Watercrest Myrtle Beach. "We look forward to growing relationships and welcoming seniors to our Watercrest family

Watercrest Myrtle Beach has already received widespread recognition as recent recipient of the 2022 Best of the Grand Strand for Assisted Living and the Outstanding Creative Landscape Design by the City of Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board. The exterior landscaping of Watercrest Myrtle Beach boasts a PGA-worthy putting green with purposeful awnings for shade and individual gardening stations to appeal to horticulturists and nature lovers alike. The illuminated walking paths are surrounded by lush lawns and interwoven amongst rockscaped ponds and gorgeous arbors to create destinations and relaxing gathering spaces.

Ideally located at 6151 Colline Verdi Way, Watercrest Myrtle Beach is nestled amongst miles of uninterrupted shoreline and championship golf courses in a beautiful coastal community. For information, please contact the community at 843-483-6740.

With multiple senior living projects in development throughout the southeast, Watercrest Senior Living Group is setting new standards of quality for seniors and their families in the development of upscale senior living communities. Watercrest Macon is one of two senior living development projects partnered between Watercrest, Corecam Capital Partners, and Peninsula Alternative Real Estate. Their second project, Watercrest Macon Assisted Living and Memory Care recently opened in Macon, Georgia.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

