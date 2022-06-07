Celsius Holdings to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Evercore ISI Consumer & Retail Conference, June 7th, Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference, June 9th
BOCA RATON, Fla., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsius Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq: CELH), maker of the leading global fitness drink, CELSIUS®, today announced the company will present at both the Evercore ISI Consumer & Retail Conference on June 7, 2022 and the Stifel 2022, Cross Sector Insight Conference on June 9, 2022.
Evercore ISI Consumer & Retail Conference:
Company Representatives:
John Fieldly, CEO; Jarrod Langhans, CFO; and Cameron Donahue, IRO
Fireside Chat Presentation:
Tuesday June 7th @ 12:30pm ET
Presentation webcast link:
Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference:
Company Representative:
John Fieldly, CEO; Toby David, EVP; and Cameron Donahue, IRO
Fireside Chat Presentation:
Thursday June 9th @ 10:20am ET
Presentation webcast link:
Investor presentation: https://www.celsiusholdingsinc.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/CELHPPT5.16.22.pdf
About Celsius Holdings, Inc.
Celsius Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CELH), is a global consumer packaged goods company with a proprietary, clinically proven formula for its master brand CELSIUS®. A lifestyle energy drink born in fitness and a pioneer in the rapidly growing energy category. CELSIUS® offers proprietary, functional, essential energy formulas clinically-proven to offer significant health benefits to its users. CELSIUS® is backed by six university studies that were published in peer-reviewed journals validating the unique benefits CELSIUS® provides. For more information, please visit: http://www.celsiusholdingsinc.com.
