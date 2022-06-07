Big Fig Mattress Announces Partnership with Plus-Size Model, Social Media Influencer and Activist, Tess Holliday

CLEVELAND, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Fig, the first and only mattress brand to exclusively cater to big, tall and plus-sized sleepers, announces its partnership with Tess Holliday, a plus-size model, author and body-positivity activist. Holliday will utilize her social media platforms, including TikTok and Instagram, to share her personal experiences with Big Fig to help grow awareness for its unique products and how the company supports and empowers the plus-size community.

Big Fig announces its partnership with Tess Holliday , a plus-size model, author and body-positivity activist.

To kick off the partnership, who doesn't enjoy a good unboxing video? As a direct-to-consumer brand, Big Fig will ship Holliday her "bed in a box" – including a Big Fig queen-sized mattress complete with adjustable base and mattress protector – allowing her to showcase the full journey of receiving and testing a Big Fig mattress.

Pushing for New Standards

Much like Holliday started the #effyourbeautystandards social movement, Big Fig too threw traditional mattress design standards to the side.

"Rather than making minor adjustments to an existing mattress model to attempt to satisfy the needs of the plus-sized sleeper, we engineered our mattress to provide a safe, comfortable and nurturing space for every 'body' to experience a more restful night's sleep," said Jeff Brown, president of Big Fig.

How do Big Fig Mattresses give plus-sized sleepers exactly what their bodies and minds need? The unique design and build of this one-of-a-kind mattress...

Prevents sagging and sinking

Delivers a firm and comfortable sleep experience

Provides optimal back support

Maintains cool and comfortable body temperature

Keeps materials from shifting and bunching

Provides all-around, full-edge support and security

Supports up to 1,100 lbs.

Lasts 20+ years

The Big Fig Mattress comes in Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King and Split King sizes and features a foundation that is five times stronger than a standard foundation. For additional custom comfort, the Big Fig Adjustable Base (which supports up to 1,250 lbs.) is also available.

Authentic Experiences

Tess is not Big Fig's first plus-sized partner. To connect more deeply with the authentic plus-size experience, the brand also created the Big Fig Collective, a fully immersed advisory panel of eight plus-sized advocates and prominent voices within the plus-size community to provide insight, expertise and perspective.

"An individual is more than just a body type," said Lindsy Argenti, marketing director of Big Fig. "By listening to personal experiences, opening ourselves up to new ideas and sharing unique viewpoints from those most often excluded from the conversation, we're better able to support — and celebrate — the plus-sized community as true allies."

To follow Tess Holliday's journey with her Big Fig mattress, follow her on TikTok or Instagram @tessholliday. For more information on Big Fig, visit www.BigFigMattress.com.

About Big Fig

Launched in 2016, Big Fig Mattress is the creator and innovator behind the first mattress built specifically to meet the needs of the plus-sized sleeper. Tailored to provide fuller-figured individuals a better night's rest, Big Fig's reinforced hybrid design features extra support, preventing the aches and pains a plus-sized sleeper typically experiences on a standard mattress. As the market leader of the plus-sized mattress category, Big Fig aims to be a champion for the plus-sized community, ensuring everyone and every body has a comfortable, long-lasting mattress designed to support a good night's sleep. The Big Fig Mattress comes in sizes ranging from Twin through California King. For more information, please visit www.bigfigmattress.com.

