People First Economy and Walker Miller Energy Solutions Celebrate a Force for Good

Businesses are changing and doing more than just profit seeking. Bcorps certification recognizes businesses, like Walker Miller Energy Solutions, that are making the change to become forces for good.

DETROIT, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 9th, People First Economy and Walker Miller Energy Solutions, in partnership with the SMSBF, are hosting a day of collaboration and celebration. Walker Miller Energy Solutions recently received its BCorps certification, making it Michigan's first Black and woman owned BCorps. Business leaders and others interested in learning how companies are using business as a force for good are invited to participate in two extraordinary events.

Recent coverage of Michigan's BCorp certified business community (now 26 companies across the state from various sectors and regions) states that according to a Yale Center for Business and the Environment study, BCorp certified companies are 63% more likely to survive an economic recession as compared to companies not certified or not prioritizing responsible business practices (source).

"As thought leaders in clean energy equity, certified B Corp status is a reflection of our commitment to help lead the charge within Michigan and across the U.S. as we build businesses that are stewards of all people, our communities and the planet," says Carla Walker-Miller, Founder and CEO of Walker-Miller Energy Services. "We don't have to choose between a business culture that values people or generates profit. We can do both."

She goes on to state, "As we transition to a low carbon reality, our goal is to ensure historically excluded communities participate fully in the benefits of this transformation, including having clean energy jobs, creating and expanding businesses, and thriving in cleaner indoor and outdoor spaces. We are intentional about centering everything we do in equity."

"It is exciting to host these events alongside true industry innovators," Hanna Schulze, President of People First Economy, an economic development organization that serves as the convener of Michigan's BCorp business community, says. "The dedication and investment that is happening in the private sector to ensure a resilient economy in our state is integral in ensuring that our communities thrive. It takes a collective approach from businesses, policy makers, non-profits, governmental institutions, and others to create the lasting impact we want to see."

"SMSBF's work with People First Economy seeks to bring about fundamental change in the way Michigan's small to medium sized enterprises work together as forces for good", says Mike Shesterkin, Executive Director of SMSBF, an organization that promotes social, environmental and economic justice through business practice in SE Michigan. "It's fairly clear that the status quo is failing an overwhelming number of our citizens. If we do not fundamentally change the way in which business works, from primarily profit seeking, to the triple bottom line of people, planet and profit, things are not likely to get better any time soon."

One of the events will take place at 9:00 am on June 9th and includes a panel discussion with Walker Miller Energy Solutions. The other is a Happy Hour celebration taking place on the same day from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at J'Adore Loft in Detroit. Space is limited. Click this link to register for the panel discussion, and this link to register for the Happy Hour.

About People First Economy: People First Economy is Michigan's B Local. B Locals are place-based communities of people using business as a force for good. While B Locals are typically volunteer-led, we have the privilege of having a dedicated staff that creates connections, increases the positive impact of their B Corp community, and raises awareness of the B Corp Movement.

About Walker Miller Energy: Walker Miller Energy is a Detroit-based, Black Woman-owned energy efficiency contractor. They design and implement programs for utility companies that are seeking to provide energy savings to their customers. They are a values-driven company that strives to empower people and uplift communities and believe that energy efficiency equally addresses a social and environmental need.

The SMSBF is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) that produces relevant and timely content created to shape and advance the local, sustainable business movement. Our readers and subscribers have access to live and virtual events, workshops, webinars, newsletters, podcasts, and videos. We work with local, national, and international subject matter experts to deliver insights that lead to change. Our content helps organizations advance social, environmental, and economic justice through business in Detroit and SE Michigan: http://smsbf.org .

View original content:

SOURCE Southeast Michigan Sustainable Business Forum (SMSBF)