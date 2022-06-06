ONEDIGITAL ACCELERATES WEALTH MANAGEMENT OFFERING WITH THE ADDITION OF TIMESCALE FINANCIAL

Firm Strategically Expands Wealth Management Capabilities in 2022

ATLANTA , June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OneDigital Investment Advisors, an SEC-registered investment adviser and wholly-owned subsidiary of OneDigital ("OneDigital"), a leading insurance brokerage, financial services and HR consulting firm, today announced it has acquired TimeScale Financial, a Danvers, MA-based registered investment adviser. This acquisition marks OneDigital's 5th transaction in a five-month period of strategic growth of the wealth management offering.

OneDigital (PRNewswire)

For over 25 years, TimeScale Financial has offered the highest level of collaboration, transparency, technical proficiency, and service. Their empowered approach benefits 95 institutional and 950 individual clients to reach financial independence by focusing on what matters to the client. TimeScale currently manages approximately $3 billion in assets across wealth management and retirement plan advising.

"The TimeScale Financial team is regarded for redefining the standard of fiduciary excellence and helping clients measure what matters to them, not just investment performance," said Vince Morris, President of OneDigital's Retirement and Wealth division. "These values are core to OneDigital's growing Wealth division, and we are excited to integrate the TimeScale team into our New England region."

Commenting on the partnership, James Horrocks, TimeScale's Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our mission is to help people achieve financial independence, however they define it. As an industry-leading advisory firm that challenges the status quo and provides a client experience that is based on education, empowerment, and transparency, we were drawn to OneDigital's likened sense of purpose and incredibly similar culture. By partnering with OneDigital, we are excited to help even more people achieve and enjoy their unique definition of financial independence."

TimeScale's full 19-employee team will join OneDigital led by James Horrocks, Senior Vice President – Retirement + Wealth; Kate Asack, Vice President Operations; and Neil Tremblay, Vice President – Retirement.

Following the completion of the TimeScale Financial acquisition, OneDigital Investment Advisors will be responsible for advising approximately $106.7 billion in total assets under advisement, representing over one million participants and 41,000 individual accounts. Strategic partnerships have led to significant growth for the firm, fueling its investments in technology solutions and other resources that deliver efficiencies for broker partners and the customers they serve.

About OneDigital

OneDigital delivers strategic advisory consulting and technology-forward solutions to more than 85,000 employers across the nation. As employee health care, wellness and workplace benefits continue to converge, businesses of all sizes have relied on OneDigital's exceptional advisory teams for counsel in employee benefits, wellbeing, human resources, pharmacy consulting, property and casualty solutions, as well as the retirement and wealth management services provided through OneDigital Investment Advisors. OneDigital's commitment to technology and innovation enables its 3,000 advisors to deliver the most modern and intuitive customer experience anywhere in the industry.

OneDigital has been named a Best Place to Work in Insurance by Business Insurance. For more information, visit onedigital.com.

Investment advice offered through OneDigital Investment Advisors, an SEC-registered investment adviser and wholly owned subsidiary of OneDigital.

About TimeScale Financial

TimeScale Financial, Danvers, MA, is a diversified, independent and privately held financial services firm. TimeScale comprises a group of professionals with specialties in all areas of financial planning, wealth management, investment management, and retirement plan advisory. For more information, visit timescalefinancial.com.

Chelsea McKenna

chelsea.mckenna@onedigital.com

TimeScale team (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OneDigital